Urban Financial Services Coalition Elects Theodis Watson As New National President

(MENAFN- GetNews) A visionary leader committed to community development takes the helm at UFSC.

Urban Financial Services Coalition (UFSC) , a distinguished 501c6 professional trade association for financial professionals, proudly announces the appointment of Theodis Watson as its new National President. This significant leadership change marks a pivotal moment for UFSC as it continues its mission to empower minority professionals in the financial services industry.

"I am so proud of Theodis because he came into the financial services industry bright and energetic, and through hard work and dedication, he has grown into a well-respected financial professional in the financial services industry," expressed Ola M. Trulove-Ross, Immediate Past National President of Urban Financial Services Coalition.

Theodis Watson, currently the Director of Community Development for CrossFirst Bank, brings over two decades of experience in the financial services industry. His role involves creating impactful programs to increase lending in areas of affordable housing and small businesses, aiming to make a positive difference in the communities served by CrossFirst Bank. Watson has earned a reputation as the "Communities Banker" through his extensive community outreach, serving diverse communities ranging from low-to-moderate income to Kansas City's most elite clientele.

In addition to his professional role, Theodis is deeply involved in various community initiatives and organizations. He serves as the National President of UFSC, Immediate Past Board Chair of earlystART, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, a Board member of the Prospect Business Association, and a member of the Capital Advisory Committee for the City of Kansas City.

A native of Kansas City, Theodis holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication and Public Relations from Missouri State University in Springfield, MO, and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Phoenix in Kansas City, MO. A devoted Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, Theodis is a family man with three children, one of whom recently graduated from Vanderbilt University. He shares his life with his wife, Evonne, of 12 years.

Theodis's journey with UFSC began in 2008 when he recognized the importance of a national organization dedicated to financial education and mentorship. Motivated by a sense of responsibility to give back, he has taken on leadership roles within UFSC. His administration will focus on PPP – People (or Pipeline), Partnerships, and Programs, reflecting his dedication to building the next generation of financial professionals and enhancing the role of financial institutions as community partners.

For more information on UFSC and its initiatives, please visit .

About UFSC:

The Urban Financial Services Coalition (UFSC) is a non-profit organization comprising minority professionals in the financial services industry and related fields. With a rich history dating back to 1974, UFSC continues to play a vital role in empowering communities and fostering the growth of its members.

Media Contact

Company Name: Urban Financial Service Coalition

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

