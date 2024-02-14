Gensun Roofing New Jersey Celebrates 30 Years Of Successful Church Donation Program

(MENAFN- GetNews) New Jersey clients can get a discount on Construction services while earning their local church a donation from GenSun Construction.

GenSun Construction of New Jersey is a thriving business that prides itself on going the extra mile to help the local community, in addition to its expert contracting. In that spirit, the company is happy to announce it has crossed the 30-year milestone of operating its GenSun Church Donation Program , supporting local churches and parishioners in a creative way that has won consistent praise.

"The Church Donation Program, designed to simplify and support home renovation needs, has proven to be a straightforward and effective initiative," remarked owner, Coach Jim. "We feel strongly about helping local churches where and when possible."

According to GenSun New Jersey, the process is simple:

First, Churches reach out to their parishioners, introducing them to the Church Donation Program and the financial assistance available for their home renovation projects.

Next, parishioners opting for GenSun Roofing New Jersey services automatically enjoy a 10% discount on project costs.

Finally, upon completion of the project and payment by the parishioner, GenSun Roofing New Jersey ensures a donation is made back to the respective church.

This collaborative approach fosters a spirit of mutual support – everyone helping everyone. Additionally, parishioners can take advantage of 0% financing for up to 36 months, making the program even more accessible.

The diverse range of services offered as part of the Church Donation Program includes New Roof or Siding, work on outdoor living areas, Decks, Patios, and Sunrooms, Interior Renovations on Kitchens, Baths, and Basements, Solar Roof Panels (to reduce electricity bills!), Siding and Gutters, and much more.

As an additional incentive, churches receive a 20% discount on all these projects, further emphasizing GenSun Construction's New Jersey commitment to supporting both parishioners and the community at large. The company looks forward to continuing this meaningful program for years to come.

Reviews of GenSun Roofing's work in New Jersey and Pennsylvania continue to be completely positive.

Kristen K., from New Jersey, said in a five-star review, "I was referred by GenSun Roofing by my neighbor, and I'm so thankful for it! The presentation was second to none... Jim was amazing to work with and answered all my questions/concerns. The crew was equally skilled and meticulous. Highly recommend!"

Another review, Pastor Diana Romeo, recently said in a five-star review,“What a terrific experience I had with this company. I havnt seen this level of integrity in years, where people actually care about you and the work they are actually doing.....the price is unbeatable....the owner stayed with me the entire process and the secretary was able to help me along the way....the good lord blessed me.”

For more information and to schedule a consultation, be sure to visit .

Media Contact

Company Name: GenSun Roofing

Contact Person: Coach Jim Contreni

Email: Send Email

Phone: 973-310-6445

Country: United States

Website:

