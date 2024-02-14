Princess Ariana Makonnen Joins Studio Samuel In Empowering Ethiopian Girls

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Princess of Ethiopia aligns with Studio Samuel's mission to break barriers through education and skill development.

In a significant stride towards improving the present and advancing the future prospects of young girls in Ethiopia, Studio Samuel recently announced Princess Ariana Makonnen of Ethiopia has joined their team. This collaboration is part of Studio Samuel's ongoing work to build pathways for Ethiopian girls to reach their full potential through education and skill building.

"I am honored to become a part of Studio Samuel's journey in empowering girls. Together, we will elevate education, amplify voices, celebrate the arts, and foster a future filled with opportunities for girls in Ethiopia to flourish," commented Princess Ariana Makonnen.

Studio Samuel, a registered CSO in Ethiopia and a 501c3 in the USA, was founded by Tamara Horton after adopting her son from Ethiopia. Witnessing firsthand the challenges faced by girls denied access to education, Horton launched Studio Samuel with a mission to provide safe options and opportunities for self-sufficiency. Since opening its doors in 2015, Studio Samuel has empowered over 18,000 girls by granting them access to education.

The organization's unique 'Teach a Woman to Fish' model stands out by fostering independence in students and the community, mitigating the risk of dependency. This approach plays a crucial role in differentiating Studio Samuel from other initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have Princess Ariana join our team. Her advocacy and commitment to gender equality align perfectly with our mission. Together, we can inspire positive change and create a world where every girl's potential is realized," remarked Tamara Horton, Founder/Executive Director at Studio Samuel.

Studio Samuel operates in Addis Ababa, providing a safe environment for non-formal education, job training, and skills development. The organization's licensed life skills program for adolescent girls (12-18 years old) is conducted after school, on weekends, and during summer breaks.

In many developing countries, girls born into poverty and denied an education face heightened risks of trafficking, forced early marriage, child labor, and gender-based violence. Research indicates that empowering girls positively impacts broader communities, breaking the cycle of poverty and improving prospects for boys and all community members.

The announcement of Princess Ariana joining Studio Samuel coincides strategically with International Women's Day on March 8. The theme for International Women's Day, "Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress," further emphasizes the shared commitment towards advancing gender equality and creating a future where every girl can thrive.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Studio Samuel's journey, reinforcing their dedication to breaking down barriers and providing sustainable opportunities for girls in Ethiopia. As the organization continues to make a lasting impact, the addition of Princess Ariana is set to amplify its mission and inspire positive change.

