Top Westborough MA Realtor® Brings On Two New South Shore Agents

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"From left to right: Yousuf Syed, Liz Lassen, Winnie Montero-Syed and Mark Kosa"Finally expanding their hands-on style of real estate beyond Central Massachusetts, local Westborough MA Realtors®, Liz Lassen and Mark Kosa, bring on the Husband and Wife Realtor®“YouWin” Team in S. Weymouth MA.

Longtime real estate firm in Westborough MA will be able to serve more clients in the Commonwealth. Recent sales for Lassen Realty include much of eastern Massachusetts, focusing on Worcester and Middlesex counties.

Liz Lassen, broker/owner at Lassen Realty says“Mark and I felt that it was time to expand our footprint. Once we decided to grow, it was a natural decision to bring on Yousuf Syed and Winnie Montero-Syed, our new“You-Win” Team located in South Weymouth MA. Yousuf and Winnie bring great energy, seamless attention and the same strong dedication to their real estate clients as we have.”

Lassen Realty

strives to make sure that each buyer and seller client has personalized service that meets their specific needs. With a new based in the South Shore, we can provide a higher level of service to more clients.

For more information, or to get all your questions answered, please send a message at , call (508)561-1799, or visit to learn more.

ABOUT:

Lassen Realty is a boutique real estate brokerage headquartered in Westborough and serves all of Eastern Massachusetts. Realtors® Mark Kosa and Liz Lassen bring Knowledge, Integrity and decades of real world experience to each client's real estate transaction.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lassen Realty, LLC

Contact Person: Liz Lassen

Email: Send Email

Address: 21 Wheeler Rd

City: Westborough

State: MA

Country: United States

Website:

