Key Takeaways from the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with

55+

active players working to develop

60+

pipeline therapies for Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment.



The leading Neuroendocrine Tumors companies include

iangsu Hengrui Medicine, MedImmune, Genentech, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Takeda Oncology, Hutchison MediPharma, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, ITM Solucin, Pfizer, Radiomedix, Inc., Orano Med LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Peloton Therapeutics, RayzeBio, Ascentage Pharma, Debiopharm, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Ipsen, Medelis Inc., Exelixis, EpicentRx, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Teclison Ltd., Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Phanes Therapeutics, Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 23andMe, Inc., Celgene, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., POINT Biopharma,

and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the

Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment landscape.

Key Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline therapies in various stages of development include

177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, Axitinib, AlphaMedix, 64Cu MeCOSar Octreotate, Foslinanib, Belzutifan, Actinium-225 Dotate, Pelcitoclax, Debio 4126 controlled release, BI 764532, RO7616789, Satoreotide trizoxetan,

rSIFN-co, CAM-2029, RRx-001, Lenvatinib, PEN-221, Belzutifan,

Tirapazamine, Sunitinib, NP-101, PT217, FF-10850, Lurbinectedin, 23ME-00610, BLU-667, CC-223,

Paltusotine, TAK 580,

PV-10,

NV 103,

and others.

In

March 2023,

RayzeBio, Inc.,

a targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline against validated solid tumor targets, announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 1b portion of the ACTION-1 Phase 1b/3 trial of

RYZ101

in patients with SSTR+ gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) who have progressed on Lutetium-177 labeled somatostatin analog therapy. In

March 2023,

NUCLIDIUM

announced that the

Neuroendocrine Tumors Research Foundation

(“NETRF”) has selected the company and its collaboration partner the

University Hospital Basel

(Universitätsspital Basel,“USB”) as recipients of its Investigator Award. The grant will support the initiation and execution of Phase 1 clinical trial with TraceNETTM, a novel copper-based radio diagnostic for detecting neuroendocrine tumors (NET).





Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview

A neuroendocrine cancer, also known as a neuroendocrine tumor (NET) or neuroendocrine neoplasm, starts in the body's neuroendocrine system's specialized cells. These cells have characteristics of both hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells. They are found in all organs and assist control many of the body's processes. Hormones are chemical molecules that go through the bloodstream and influence the activity of other organs or cells in the body. Approximately 30% of NETs are found in the bronchial system, which transports air to the lungs. Lung NETs were previously known as carcinoid tumors. Approximately 7% of NETs can grow in the pancreas, a pear-shaped gland positioned between the stomach and the spine in the abdomen. Pancreatic NETs were previously known as islet cell tumors. A NET diagnosis necessitates a multidisciplinary team effort comprising medical oncologists, surgeons, interventional radiologists, and pathologists. Pathology, hormonal, and diagnostic and functional imaging results are used to give a comprehensive diagnostic picture. Individualized treatment regimens are developed based on tumor characteristics such as location, stage, grade, differentiation, and symptoms, as well as patient characteristics such as age and comorbidities.





Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

ITM-11: ITM Solucin

ITM-11, an ITM therapeutic radiopharmaceutical candidate being studied in phase III clinical trials COMPETE and COMPOSE, is made up of two parts: the medical radioisotope no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu) and the targeting molecule edotreotide, a synthetic form of the peptide hormone somatostatin that targets neuroendocrine tumor-specific receptors. Edotreotide binds to these receptors and directs the medical radioisotope lutetium-177 to the sick neuroendocrine cells, where it accumulates at the tumor location. N.c.a. lutetium-177 enters tumor cells and decays, emitting medical radiation (ionizing -radiation) with a maximal radius of 1.7 mm and killing tumor tissue. Because of the highly precise localization, the healthy tissue surrounding the targeted tumor may be slightly impacted. The drug is currently under Phase III clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors.

Alphamedix: RadioMedix

AlphaMedix is an experimental radiolabeled SSTR-targeting therapeutic medication for the treatment of NETs patients. The product is an SSTR-targeting peptide complex radiolabeled with 212Pb that acts as an alpha-emitting particle generator in vivo. Because of its half-life, energy, and decay properties, the 212Pb isotope is highly ideal for SSTR treatment applications. The medication is currently in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors.

Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies and Companies



177Lu-edotreotide PRRT: ITM Solucin

Axitinib: Pfizer

AlphaMedix: Radiomedix, Inc./Orano Med LLC

64Cu MeCOSar Octreotate: Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Foslinanib: TaiRx

Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Actinium-225 Dotate: RayzeBio

Pelcitoclax: Ascentage Pharma

Debio 4126 controlled release: Debiopharm

BI 764532: Boehringer Ingelheim RO7616789: Roche





Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutics Assessment



By Product Type



Monotherapy Combination Therapy



By Stage



Discovery



Pre-Clinical



Phase I



Phase II



Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration



Oral



Parenteral



Intravenous



Subcutaneous

Topical

By Molecule Type



Monoclonal Antibody



Peptides



Polymer



Small molecule Gene therapy





Scope of the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report





Coverage:

Global



Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, MedImmune, Genentech, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Takeda Oncology, Hutchison MediPharma, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, ITM Solucin, Pfizer, Radiomedix, Inc., Orano Med LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Peloton Therapeutics, RayzeBio, Ascentage Pharma, Debiopharm, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Ipsen, Medelis Inc., Exelixis, EpicentRx, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Teclison Ltd., Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Phanes Therapeutics, Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 23andMe, Inc., Celgene, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., POINT Biopharma, and others. Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Therapies: 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, Axitinib, AlphaMedix, 64Cu MeCOSar Octreotate, Foslinanib, Belzutifan, Actinium-225 Dotate, Pelcitoclax, Debio 4126 controlled release, BI 764532, RO7616789, Satoreotide trizoxetan,

rSIFN-co, CAM-2029, RRx-001, Lenvatinib, PEN-221, Belzutifan,

Tirapazamine, Sunitinib, NP-101, PT217, FF-10850, Lurbinectedin, 23ME-00610, BLU-667, CC-223,

Paltusotine, TAK 580,

PV-10,

NV 103, and others.





