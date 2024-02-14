(MENAFN- GetNews)





"HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline"

HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline involves 85+ key companies continuously working towards developing 85+ HER2 negative Breast Cancer treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight





DelveInsight's HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the HER2 negative Breast Cancer pipeline domain.





HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Analysis





Some of the essential takeaways from the HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline report:



DelveInsight's HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 85+ active players working to develop 85+ pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the HER2 negative Breast Cancer treatment scenario include BeiGene, Olema Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Radius Health, Adagene Inc, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., OncoSec Medical Incorporated, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Pfizer, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, Angiochem, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co., Ltd., Context Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, CytomX Therapeutics, Beta Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Laekna Limited, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Modra Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC, QED Therapeutics, Inc., Tyme, Inc., PIQUR Therapeutics, Pfizer, Merus N.V., Seagen, Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Blueprint Medicines Corporation, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., HUTCHMED, VelosBio Inc., Dantari, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Taizhou EOC Pharma Co., Ltd., Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nerviano Medical Sciences, Tolmar Inc., Zeno Alpha Inc., Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zenith Epigenetics, Cantargia, BioLite, Inc., PharmAbcine, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ERYtech Pharma, SynCore Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Phoenix Molecular Designs, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., OncoTherapy Science, Inc., OncoPep, Inc., and many others.

Essential HER2 negative Breast Cancer pipeline therapies such as BGB-290, OP-1250, AZD9833, Elacestrant, ADG106, H3B-6545, Dato-DXd, HRS8807, TAVO, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride, Gedatolisib, D-0502, Ipatasertib, ANG1005, Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, Lenvatinib, Onapristone, Xentuzumab, CX-2009, BPI-1178, LY3484356, Afuresertib, Lasofoxifene, ModraDoc006/r, MEDI4736, Infigratinib, SM-88, PQR309, PF-07248144, MCLA-128, SGN-CD228A, RLY-2608, BLU-222, TT-00420, HMPL-013, Zilovertamab vedotin, DAN-222, Niraparib, G1T38, Poziotinib Hydrochloride, EOC202, XZP-3287, RGT-419B, ASTX727, AND019, Lerociclib, SGN-STNV, SCR-6852, NMS-03305293, TOL2506, ZN-c5, AC682, HS-10342, ZEN003694, Nadunolimab, BLEX 404, Olinvacimab, AL101, eryaspase, EndoTAG-1, PMD-026, Chiauranib, OTS167PO, PVX-410, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

In January 2022, Celcuity announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation to the Company's lead drug candidate, gedatolisib, for the treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer after progression on CDK4/6 therapy.

In December 2021, H3 Biomedicine Inc. (H3), announced the presentation of two posters at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held in a hybrid format on December 7- 10, 2021. The presentations include interim investigational data from H3's ongoing clinical development program, H3B-6545, a potential first-in-class, orally available Selective ERα Covalent Antagonist (SERCA), in women with ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

The investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) elacestrant significantly decreased the risk of death or disease progression and increased progression-free survival compared with standard-of-care endocrine therapy for postmenopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancers that progressed on prior endocrine and targeted therapies, according to results from the phase III EMERALD trial, which were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 7-10, 2021. In November 2021, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the first clinical data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD) in development for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and other women's cancers.





The HER2 negative Breast Cancer pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage HER2 negative Breast Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the HER2 negative Breast Cancer pipeline landscape.





HER2 negative Breast Cancer Overview

Most Breast Cancers express the Estrogen Receptor (ER) receptor and are negative for the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor. ER+/ HER2 – ve Breast Cancer includes tumors that are ER-positive and PR positive, but negative for HER2. ER+/ HER2 – ve Breast Cancer is heterogeneous and accounts for about 70% of all breast cancers. HER2” stands for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. There are various types of breast cancer, some have hormone receptors like estrogen or progesterone (some have both) and are called ER+ or PR+ breast cancer respectively.





HER2 negative Breast Cancer Drugs in pipeline





HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the HER2 negative Breast Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.





Scope of the HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Therapeutic Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Therapeutics Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Therapeutics Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapies Molecule Type: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

Therapeutics Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapies Mechanism of Action: Selective estrogen receptor degrader, Estrogen receptor alpha antagonist, Phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor, Selective estrogen receptor degraders

Therapeutics Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapies Mechanism of Action: Selective estrogen receptor degrader, Estrogen receptor alpha antagonist, Phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor, Selective estrogen receptor degraders

BGB-290, OP-1250, AZD9833, Elacestrant, ADG106, H3B-6545, Dato-DXd, HRS8807, TAVO, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride, Gedatolisib, D-0502, Ipatasertib, ANG1005, Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, Lenvatinib, Onapristone, Xentuzumab, CX-2009, BPI-1178, LY3484356, Afuresertib, Lasofoxifene, ModraDoc006/r, MEDI4736, Infigratinib, SM-88, PQR309, PF-07248144, MCLA-128, SGN-CD228A, RLY-2608, BLU-222, TT-00420, HMPL-013, Zilovertamab vedotin, DAN-222, Niraparib, G1T38, Poziotinib Hydrochloride, EOC202, XZP-3287, RGT-419B, ASTX727, AND019, Lerociclib, SGN-STNV, SCR-6852, NMS-03305293, TOL2506, ZN-c5, AC682, HS-10342, ZEN003694, Nadunolimab, BLEX 404, Olinvacimab, AL101, eryaspase, EndoTAG-1, PMD-026, Chiauranib, OTS167PO, PVX-410, and others.





Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHER2 negative Breast Cancer: OverviewHER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline TherapeuticsLate Stage HER2 negative Breast Cancer Products (Phase III)Dato-DXd: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.Mid Stage HER2 negative Breast Cancer Products (Phase II)CX-2009: CytomX TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)BPI-1178: Beta Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapeutic AssessmentInactive HER2 negative Breast Cancer ProductsCollaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / FundingHER2 negative Breast Cancer Unmet NeedsHER2 negative Breast Cancer Market DriversHER2 negative Breast Cancer Market BarriersAppendixAbout DelveInsight





About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

