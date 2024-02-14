French American Artist Noisegun Releases Fiery Synth-Pop Single “Love Radiation”

(MENAFN- GetNews)



French American Artist NoiseGun releases fiery Synth-Pop Shoegaze love song“Love Radiation” for Valentine's Day.

Long Beach, CA - February 13, 2024 - French American Artist NoiseGun releases new Synth-Pop Shoegaze single“Love Radiation” for Valentine's Day

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, SoundCloud, iTunes, Amazon Music and more, along with the official video on Youtube.

“Love Radiation” features French lyrics with a chorus in English. Released on February 8th, 2024, this is Noisegun's 11th single to date and its first release this year.

“Love Radiation is a love song with an edge, showcasing a dangerous side.” says NoiseGun. He adds“The music video features locations where I hang out, including popular New Wave clubs in Los Angeles' Chinatown and Long Beach.”

The song is a throwback to 80's and 90's sounds, mixing various influences including Synth-Pop, Goth and Shoegaze.

More releases will follow, including tracks in English, French showcasing NoiseGun's multicultural identity.

Born in Marseille, South of France and now based in Long Beach (Los Angeles County), California, French American artist NoiseGun crosses musical and cultural borders, from Synth-Pop to Post-Punk, Shoegaze, Electronica with lyrics in both English and French.

Listen to the song on Spotify ,

watch the“Love Radiation” music video here ,

and follow Noisegun on Instagram .

