DelveInsight's

'Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight 2023'

report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline Lung Adenocarcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline domain.

For Lung Adenocarcinoma emerging drugs, the Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline analysis report provides a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development point, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA. The pipeline research covers business opportunities, challenges, future partnerships, strong competitors, and growth strategies.





To know more about

Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report offerings, click here @

Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight





Key Takeaways from the Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with

25+

active players working to develop

25+

pipeline therapies for Lung Adenocarcinoma treatment.



The leading Lung Adenocarcinoma companies include

BerGenBio, Innovent Biologics, Lantern Pharma Inc., Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc., Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis Oncology, Alaunos Therapeutics, Tmunity Therapeutics, Imugene Limited, Cantargia, Multitude Therapeutics Inc., Rain Oncology Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb,

and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the

Lung Adenocarcinoma treatment landscape.

Key Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include

Bemcentinib, IBI188, LP-300, PY159, Rigosertib, PF-07220060, RO5126766, Spartalizumab, Neoantigen specific TCR-T cell drug, huCART-meso cells, IMU-201, CAN04, AMT-151, RAIN-32, MORAb-202,

and others.

In

March 2023,

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation

(LCRF) announced a collaboration with

Daiichi Sankyo

and

AstraZeneca

to fund up to three research grants focused on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for people with lung cancer. Applications for these grants are being accepted through May 31, 2023. This collaboration seeks to support research to study HER2-directed and TROP2-directed ADCs including mechanism of action, biomarkers, and resistance mechanisms. In

February 2023,

Ankyra Therapeutics

announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with the

Lung Cancer Initiative (LCI)

at Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration will focus on the advancement of Ankyra's lead product candidate,

ANK-101, an IL-12-based locally administered immunotherapy, as a potential treatment for lung cancer.





Request a sample and discover the recent breakthroughs happening in the Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline landscape @

Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Outlook





Lung Adenocarcinoma Overview

Lung adenocarcinoma is the most common kind of primary lung cancer in the United States. It is classed as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is closely associated to prior smoking.

While the incidence and mortality rates have reduced, it remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Adenocarcinoma of the lung arises mostly from the mucosal glands and accounts for around 40% of all lung cancers. It is the most common type in those who have never smoked. Lung adenocarcinoma is most typically found in the lung's periphery, but it can also be found in scars or areas of chronic inflammation. Tobacco smoking is by far the most important risk factor for any type of lung cancer, including adenocarcinoma. Because tobacco smoke contains several carcinogens, primary or secondary exposure increases risk proportionally to exposure level. various risk factors for lung adenocarcinoma include a family history of the disease and occupational exposure to various agents such as silica, asbestos, radon, heavy metals, and diesel fumes. The most common cause of carcinogenesis in NSCLC is genetic mutations in the p53 gene, which occur in 52% of cases.





Find out more about Lung Adenocarcinoma medication @

New Drug for

Lung Adenocarcinoma







Lung Adenocarcinoma Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

Bemcentinib: BerGenBio

Bemcentinib is a first-in-class, selective, once-daily oral AXL receptor tyrosine kinase (AXL) inhibitor that is a viable therapeutic target for critical disorders. Recent research in cancer has revealed that AXL signaling plays an important role in tumor proliferation, survival, metastasis, and resistance to therapy. AXL is also known to play a crucial role in virus transport into cells, and once within the cell, AXL signaling enhances virus engulfment, enhancing infectivity. It is now in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat patients with Adenocarcinoma of the Lung.

Letaplimab (IBI188): Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics' IBI188 (letaplimab) is a recombinant completely humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that targets CD47. CD47 is a transmembrane protein that inhibits macrophage phagocytosis by attaching to the signaling regulatory protein (SIRP) on the macrophage's surface and sending a“don't eat me” signal. IBI188 (letaplimab) increased phagocytosis of tumor cells and cross-activated T lymphocytes after inhibiting this myeloid checkpoint. IBI188 (letaplimab) has a distinct target, a clear mechanism of action, and considerable efficacy in preclinical studies. The escalation of all preset doses was accomplished in phase 1a clinical data, with the highest exploratory dose of 30mg/kg QW. There was no dose-limiting toxicity in any of the dosage groups, and IBI188 (letaplimab) was generally well tolerated.





Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Therapies and Companies



Bemcentinib: BerGenBio

RAIN-32: Rain Oncology Inc

Rigosertib: Onconova Therapeutics

PF-07220060: Pfizer

Letaplimab (IBI188): Innovent Biologics PY159: Pionyr Immunotherapeutics





Learn more about the novel and emerging Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline therapies @

Lung Adenocarcinoma Clinical Trials





Lung Adenocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

By Product Type



Monotherapy Combination Therapy

By Stage



By Route of Administration

Discovery

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III Pre-registration

By Route of Administration



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

By Molecule Type



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine





Scope of the Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report





Coverage:

Global



Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Companies: BerGenBio, Innovent Biologics, Lantern Pharma Inc., Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc., Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis Oncology, Alaunos Therapeutics, Tmunity Therapeutics, Imugene Limited, Cantargia, Multitude Therapeutics Inc., Rain Oncology Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others. Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Bemcentinib, IBI188, LP-300, PY159, Rigosertib, PF-07220060, RO5126766, Spartalizumab, Neoantigen specific TCR-T cell drug, huCART-meso cells, IMU-201, CAN04, AMT-151, RAIN-32, MORAb-202, and others.





Dive deep into rich insights for drugs used for Lung Adenocarcinoma treatment; visit

@

Lung Adenocarcinoma Drugs







Table of Contents