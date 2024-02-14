(MENAFN- GetNews)
"Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline"
DelveInsight's
'Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight 2023'
report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline Lung Adenocarcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline domain.
For Lung Adenocarcinoma emerging drugs, the Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline analysis report provides a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development point, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA. The pipeline research covers business opportunities, challenges, future partnerships, strong competitors, and growth strategies.
To know more about
Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report offerings, click here @
Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight
Key Takeaways from the Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with
25+
active players working to develop
25+
pipeline therapies for Lung Adenocarcinoma treatment.
The leading Lung Adenocarcinoma companies include
BerGenBio, Innovent Biologics, Lantern Pharma Inc., Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc., Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis Oncology, Alaunos Therapeutics, Tmunity Therapeutics, Imugene Limited, Cantargia, Multitude Therapeutics Inc., Rain Oncology Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb,
and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the
Lung Adenocarcinoma treatment landscape. Key Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include
Bemcentinib, IBI188, LP-300, PY159, Rigosertib, PF-07220060, RO5126766, Spartalizumab, Neoantigen specific TCR-T cell drug, huCART-meso cells, IMU-201, CAN04, AMT-151, RAIN-32, MORAb-202,
and others. In
March 2023,
The Lung Cancer Research Foundation
(LCRF) announced a collaboration with
Daiichi Sankyo
and
AstraZeneca
to fund up to three research grants focused on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for people with lung cancer. Applications for these grants are being accepted through May 31, 2023. This collaboration seeks to support research to study HER2-directed and TROP2-directed ADCs including mechanism of action, biomarkers, and resistance mechanisms. In
February 2023,
Ankyra Therapeutics
announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with the
Lung Cancer Initiative (LCI)
at Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration will focus on the advancement of Ankyra's lead product candidate,
ANK-101, an IL-12-based locally administered immunotherapy, as a potential treatment for lung cancer.
Request a sample and discover the recent breakthroughs happening in the Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline landscape @
Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Outlook
Lung Adenocarcinoma Overview
Lung adenocarcinoma is the most common kind of primary lung cancer in the United States. It is classed as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is closely associated to prior smoking.
While the incidence and mortality rates have reduced, it remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Adenocarcinoma of the lung arises mostly from the mucosal glands and accounts for around 40% of all lung cancers. It is the most common type in those who have never smoked. Lung adenocarcinoma is most typically found in the lung's periphery, but it can also be found in scars or areas of chronic inflammation. Tobacco smoking is by far the most important risk factor for any type of lung cancer, including adenocarcinoma. Because tobacco smoke contains several carcinogens, primary or secondary exposure increases risk proportionally to exposure level. various risk factors for lung adenocarcinoma include a family history of the disease and occupational exposure to various agents such as silica, asbestos, radon, heavy metals, and diesel fumes. The most common cause of carcinogenesis in NSCLC is genetic mutations in the p53 gene, which occur in 52% of cases.
Find out more about Lung Adenocarcinoma medication @
New Drug for
Lung Adenocarcinoma
Lung Adenocarcinoma Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile
Bemcentinib: BerGenBio
Bemcentinib is a first-in-class, selective, once-daily oral AXL receptor tyrosine kinase (AXL) inhibitor that is a viable therapeutic target for critical disorders. Recent research in cancer has revealed that AXL signaling plays an important role in tumor proliferation, survival, metastasis, and resistance to therapy. AXL is also known to play a crucial role in virus transport into cells, and once within the cell, AXL signaling enhances virus engulfment, enhancing infectivity. It is now in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat patients with Adenocarcinoma of the Lung.
Letaplimab (IBI188): Innovent Biologics
Innovent Biologics' IBI188 (letaplimab) is a recombinant completely humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that targets CD47. CD47 is a transmembrane protein that inhibits macrophage phagocytosis by attaching to the signaling regulatory protein (SIRP) on the macrophage's surface and sending a“don't eat me” signal. IBI188 (letaplimab) increased phagocytosis of tumor cells and cross-activated T lymphocytes after inhibiting this myeloid checkpoint. IBI188 (letaplimab) has a distinct target, a clear mechanism of action, and considerable efficacy in preclinical studies. The escalation of all preset doses was accomplished in phase 1a clinical data, with the highest exploratory dose of 30mg/kg QW. There was no dose-limiting toxicity in any of the dosage groups, and IBI188 (letaplimab) was generally well tolerated.
Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Therapies and Companies
Bemcentinib: BerGenBio RAIN-32: Rain Oncology Inc Rigosertib: Onconova Therapeutics PF-07220060: Pfizer Letaplimab (IBI188): Innovent Biologics PY159: Pionyr Immunotherapeutics
Learn more about the novel and emerging Lung Adenocarcinoma pipeline therapies @
Lung Adenocarcinoma Clinical Trials
Lung Adenocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment
By Product Type
Monotherapy Combination Therapy
By Stage
By Route of Administration Discovery Pre-Clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
Inhalation Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral Intranasal Intravenous Intravenous/ Subcutaneous NA Oral Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous Parenteral Subcutaneous
By Molecule Type
Antibody Antisense oligonucleotides Immunotherapy Monoclonal antibody Peptides Protein Recombinant protein Small molecule Stem Cell Vaccine
Scope of the Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report
Coverage:
Global
Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Companies: BerGenBio, Innovent Biologics, Lantern Pharma Inc., Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc., Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis Oncology, Alaunos Therapeutics, Tmunity Therapeutics, Imugene Limited, Cantargia, Multitude Therapeutics Inc., Rain Oncology Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others. Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Bemcentinib, IBI188, LP-300, PY159, Rigosertib, PF-07220060, RO5126766, Spartalizumab, Neoantigen specific TCR-T cell drug, huCART-meso cells, IMU-201, CAN04, AMT-151, RAIN-32, MORAb-202, and others.
Dive deep into rich insights for drugs used for Lung Adenocarcinoma treatment; visit
@
Lung Adenocarcinoma Drugs
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Introduction
|
2.
|
Executive Summary
|
3.
|
Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Overview
|
4.
|
Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|
5.
|
Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics
|
6.
|
Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|
7.
|
Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|
8.
|
Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|
9.
|
Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase
I)
|
10.
|
Lung Adenocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment
|
11.
|
Inactive Lung Adenocarcinoma Products
|
12.
|
Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|
13.
|
Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Companies
|
14.
|
Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Products
|
15.
|
Lung Adenocarcinoma Unmet Needs
|
16.
|
Lung Adenocarcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers
|
17.
|
Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|
18.
|
Analyst Views
|
19.
|
Appendix
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform
PharmDelve.