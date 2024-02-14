The Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].





Request for Sample Report @ Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Insights





Key Takeaways from the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Report



As per DelveInsight's analysis, the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Leading Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor companies such as

Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Reistone Biopharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Kartos Therapeutics, Telios Pharma, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Abivax S.A., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Galvani Bioelectronics, CTI BioPharma, Crescendo Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Imago BioSciences, Geron Corporation, R-Pharm, Almedis LLC, ScienceFiles, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Italfarmaco, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cephalon, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, and others are developing novel Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitors that can be available in the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market in the coming years.

Some of the key Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitors include PF-06651600, Momelotinib, TD-8236, DZD4205, TD-0903, TD-5202, ATI-2138, CPL409116, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, Upadacitinib, Filgotinib, Ivarmacitinib, and others.

In October 2022, AbbVie announced that the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor upadacitinib (Rinvoq) had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adults with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) who have objective signs of inflammation and have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors. In October 2022, Incyte announced that data from the pivotal Phase III TRuE-V clinical trial program evaluating ruxolitinib cream (OpzeluraTM) 1.5% in patients 12 years of age and older with nonsegmental vitiligo had been published in“The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).





Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market share @ Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Report





Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Overview

Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are small molecules of about 400 Da that can be administered orally. JAKs are phosphotransferases that bind to cytokine receptor intracellular domains and transmit signals to activate immune responses. Many interleukins, interferons, colony-stimulating factors, and hormone-like cytokines are among the cytokines that signal via JAKs (such as erythropoietin). These cytokine receptors communicate via various combinations of four JAKs (JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, and TYK2).

Tofacitinib and baricitinib (and oclacitinib in dogs) are first-generation jakinibs that block more than one JAK and thus inhibit many cytokines; these and other pan-jakinibs are being studied as therapeutic agents for a wide range of autoimmune diseases.

Several JAK inhibitor clinical trials are currently underway, ranging from cancer to autoimmune diseases like psoriasis. Several other JAK inhibitors may be effective in the treatment of multiple disorders in the future.





Learn more about the FDA-approved Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor @ Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Drugs





Key Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Therapies and Companies



RINVOQ: AbbVie

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

Momelotinib: Sierra Oncology

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis

Filgotinib: Galapagos

Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

Ivarmacitinib: Arcutis Biotherapeutics/Reistone Biopharma

Golidocitinib: Dizal Pharmaceutical

Nezulcitinib: Theravance Biopharma

CPL409116: Celon Pharma

TD 5202: Theravance Biopharma ATI-2138: Aclaris Therapeutics





To know more about Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor clinical trials, visit @ Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Treatment Drugs





Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Dynamics

The Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The enriching drug pipeline of Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor holds significant potential for pharma companies to acquire a substantial market share, especially given the unique and rich emerging pipelines. Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor is particularly intriguing due to its involvement in critical steps that [explain its importance], especially in [relevant medical condition]. The existing knowledge and exposure to [related medical field] are expected to drive the adoption of Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor upon approval. Despite the encouraging success of existing treatments, approximately a large number of prevelant cases remain unresponsive to single-agent therapy. Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of [Indications], and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market in the [specific region or market]. Furthermore, the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists.





Scope of the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Report



Coverage :

7MM



Key JAK Inhibitors Companies : Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Reistone Biopharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Kartos Therapeutics, Telios Pharma, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Abivax S.A., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Galvani Bioelectronics, CTI BioPharma, Crescendo Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Imago BioSciences, Geron Corporation, R-Pharm, Almedis LLC, ScienceFiles, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Italfarmaco, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cephalon, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, and others Key JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies : PF-06651600, Momelotinib, TD-8236, DZD4205, TD-0903, TD-5202, ATI-2138, CPL409116, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, Upadacitinib, Filgotinib, Ivarmacitinib, and others.



Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement





Discover more about Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor drugs in development @ Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Clinical Trials





Table of Contents

