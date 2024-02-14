               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market To Witness Upsurge In Growth During The Study Period (2020-2034), Assesses Delveinsight | Companies To Look Out – Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Etc


2/14/2024 2:42:01 AM

"Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market"

The Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].


Key Takeaways from the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight's analysis, the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.
  • Leading Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor companies such as
    Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Reistone Biopharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Kartos Therapeutics, Telios Pharma, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Abivax S.A., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Galvani Bioelectronics, CTI BioPharma, Crescendo Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Imago BioSciences, Geron Corporation, R-Pharm, Almedis LLC, ScienceFiles, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Italfarmaco, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cephalon, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, and others are developing novel Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitors that can be available in the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market in the coming years.
  • Some of the key Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitors include PF-06651600, Momelotinib, TD-8236, DZD4205, TD-0903, TD-5202, ATI-2138, CPL409116, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, Upadacitinib, Filgotinib, Ivarmacitinib, and others.
  • In October 2022, AbbVie announced that the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor upadacitinib (Rinvoq) had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adults with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) who have objective signs of inflammation and have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors.
  • In October 2022, Incyte announced that data from the pivotal Phase III TRuE-V clinical trial program evaluating ruxolitinib cream (OpzeluraTM) 1.5% in patients 12 years of age and older with nonsegmental vitiligo had been published in“The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).


Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Overview

Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are small molecules of about 400 Da that can be administered orally. JAKs are phosphotransferases that bind to cytokine receptor intracellular domains and transmit signals to activate immune responses. Many interleukins, interferons, colony-stimulating factors, and hormone-like cytokines are among the cytokines that signal via JAKs (such as erythropoietin). These cytokine receptors communicate via various combinations of four JAKs (JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, and TYK2).

Tofacitinib and baricitinib (and oclacitinib in dogs) are first-generation jakinibs that block more than one JAK and thus inhibit many cytokines; these and other pan-jakinibs are being studied as therapeutic agents for a wide range of autoimmune diseases.

Several JAK inhibitor clinical trials are currently underway, ranging from cancer to autoimmune diseases like psoriasis. Several other JAK inhibitors may be effective in the treatment of multiple disorders in the future.


Key Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Therapies and Companies

  • RINVOQ: AbbVie
  • Ritlecitinib: Pfizer
  • Momelotinib: Sierra Oncology
  • Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis
  • Filgotinib: Galapagos
  • Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation
  • Ivarmacitinib: Arcutis Biotherapeutics/Reistone Biopharma
  • Golidocitinib: Dizal Pharmaceutical
  • Nezulcitinib: Theravance Biopharma
  • CPL409116: Celon Pharma
  • TD 5202: Theravance Biopharma
  • ATI-2138: Aclaris Therapeutics


Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Dynamics

The Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The enriching drug pipeline of Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor holds significant potential for pharma companies to acquire a substantial market share, especially given the unique and rich emerging pipelines. Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor is particularly intriguing due to its involvement in critical steps that [explain its importance], especially in [relevant medical condition]. The existing knowledge and exposure to [related medical field] are expected to drive the adoption of Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor upon approval. Despite the encouraging success of existing treatments, approximately a large number of prevelant cases remain unresponsive to single-agent therapy. Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of [Indications], and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market in the [specific region or market]. Furthermore, the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists.


Scope of the Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Report

  • Coverage :
    7MM
  • Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies
  • Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Drugs
  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
  • Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement


Table of Contents

1.

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Key Insights

2.

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Report Introduction

3.

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance

4.

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Executive Summary

5.

Disease Background and Overview

6.

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Treatment and Management

7.

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.

Patient Journey

9.

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Marketed Drugs

10.

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs

11.

Seven Major Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Analysis

12.

Janus kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Market Outlook

13.

Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14.

KOL Views

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

SWOT Analysis

17.

Appendix

18.

DelveInsight Capabilities

19.

Disclaimer

20.

About DelveInsight


About
DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform
PharmDelve .

