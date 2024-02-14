(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging pipeline therapies and the high prevalence of the disorder in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“ Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD): An Overview

Muscular dystrophy is a group of conditions that damage and weaken one's muscles over time. due to the lack of a protein called dystrophin, which is necessary for typical muscle function. A deficiency of this protein can cause problems with walking, swallowing, and muscle coordination, among other symptoms.

Limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMD) also known as pelvofemoral muscular dystrophy or proximal muscular dystrophy is a type of muscular dystrophy and they are a group of rare progressive genetic disorder that is characterized by wasting (atrophy) and weakness of the voluntary muscles of the hip and shoulder areas (limb-girdle area). Muscle weakness and atrophy are progressive and may spread to affect other muscles of the body. The various forms of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy are caused by mutations in many different genes. These genes provide instructions for making proteins that are involved in muscle maintenance and repair.

The age at onset, severity, and progression of symptoms of LGMD may vary greatly from case to case, even among individuals in the same family. Some individuals may have a mild, slowly progressive form of the disorder; others may have a rapidly progressive form of the disorder that causes severe disability. Males and females are affected in equal numbers.

No cure exists for any form of LGMD. Treatment is aimed at the specific symptoms present in each individual. Specific treatment options may include physical and occupational therapy to improve muscle strength and prevent contractures. Various devices (e.g., canes, braces, walkers, wheelchairs) are used to assist with walking; Surgery to correct skeletal abnormalities; and regular monitoring of the heart and the respiratory system for the development of such complications potentially associated with some forms of LGMD. Genetic counseling may be of benefit to affected individuals and their families. Other treatments are symptomatic and supportive.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Market Key Facts



Autosomal recessive LGMDs (LGMDR) are more common than the autosomal dominant forms of the disease (LGMDD), which probably account for about 10% of all LGMDs. The age at onset, severity, and progression of symptoms of the subtypes may vary greatly from case to case, even among individuals in the same family. Some individuals may have a mild, slowly progressive form of the disorder; others may have a rapidly progressive form of the disorder that causes severe disability.

According to the research conducted by Moran et al. (2018), in the UK, LGMD is considered the second most common muscular dystrophy after dystrophinopathies, with prevalence of up to 1:14,500 and a carrier frequency of up to 1:150.

According to a study conducted by Wang et. al. (2018), LGMD is the fourth most common muscular dystrophy, with a pooled prevalence of 1.63 per 100,000 people, following myotonic dystrophy, dystrophinopathy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. The prevalence varies among subtypes and regions. As per Angelini Corrado et al. (2017), calpainopathy has a prevalence of approximately 1:100,000 inhabitants, southern Italy estimated the prevalence of calpainopathy at 1:42,700 inhabitants.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Prevalent Cases of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) in the 7MM [2019–2032] Treatable Cases of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Learn How the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Market Will Evolve and Grow by 2032 @



Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Therapeutics Analysis

There's no cure for LGMD. There are supportive treatments that can help manage the symptoms of the patients. The management of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) is supportive; no disease-modifying treatments are available.

Treatment is aimed at the specific symptoms present in each individual. Specific treatment options may include physical and occupational therapy to improve muscle strength and prevent contractures; the use of various devices (e.g., canes, braces, walkers, wheelchairs) to assist with walking (ambulation) and mobility; surgery to correct skeletal abnormalities such as scoliosis; and regular monitoring of the heart and the respiratory system for the development of such complications potentially associated with some forms of LGMD. Genetic counseling may be of benefit to affected individuals and their families. Other treatments are symptomatic and supportive. Patients should be provided with contact details for the relevant patient organizations and registries.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy. Currently, ML Bio Solutions is leading the therapeutics market with its Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



ML Bio Solutions

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Atamyo Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics

Vita Therapeutics

BridgeBio Pharma Hansa Biopharma

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



BBP-418: ML Bio Solutions/ Bridge Bio

AB-1003(LION-101): Asklepios Biopharmaceuticals/ Ask Bio

SRP-9003: Sarepta Therapeutics

ATA-100: Atamyo Therapeutics

LGMD2B and LGMD2D: Atamyo Therapeutics LGMD2A: Vita Therapeutics

And Many More

Download the Sample Report to Learn More About the Key Companies and Emerging Therapies @

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

5. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Disease Background and Overview

6. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Patient Journey

7. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

11. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Marketed Therapies

12. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Companies Active in the Market

17. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Market

19. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Market Drivers

20. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Request the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the Report @









About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Market

"Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Biliary Tract Cancers market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the

Biliary Tract Cancers

market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

