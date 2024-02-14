(MENAFN- GetNews)





"DelveInsight Business Research LLP"According to DelveInsight, the Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 3,100 million in 2022 and is expected to witness significant expansion throughout the forecast period (2023–2032).

This growth trajectory is attributed to the increasing global healthcare expenditure, escalating incidence rates, and the introduction of novel therapies into the market. As a result, the Treatment-Resistant Depression Market is poised for substantial evolution in the forthcoming years.

DelveInsight's“ Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Treatment Resistant Depression market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Treatment Resistant Depression drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Treatment Resistant Depression treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Treatment Resistant Depression: An Overview

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is commonly defined as the failure to achieve a satisfactory response to at least one antidepressant trial, despite the administration of appropriate doses for a sufficient duration. This phenomenon is prevalent in clinical settings, affecting a substantial proportion of patients, with estimates suggesting that up to 50–60% fail to achieve an adequate response to initial antidepressant therapy. As such, TRD poses a significant challenge in the management of depression, necessitating comprehensive strategies and novel interventions to address this persistent clinical concern.

TRD is usually linked to higher rates of comorbidity, particularly with other psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia. On the other hand, the impact of both physical and psychiatric illness comorbidities is much higher among TRD patients. Some environmental factors related to TRD are lower socioeconomic status, non-supportive social environment, family conflicts, chronic stressors, multiple loss events, lower level of education, and social support and work dysfunction.

Treatment Resistant Depression Market Key Facts



In 2022, the US captured the highest market share (84%), followed by Germany (5%), out of all the 7MM countries.

The UK accounted for a market size of ~USD 110 million in 2022.

In Japan, the TRD market size is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period (2023–2032).

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of TRD in the 7MM were approximately 6,409,000 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

The United States contributed to the largest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of TRD (~71%) in the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4, the UK, and Japan accounted for around 25% and 4% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of TRD in the 7MM, respectively, in 2022. Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the highest number of total diagnosed prevalent cases of TRD, whereas Italy accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

Treatment Resistant Depression Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Treatment Resistant Depression pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Treatment Resistant Depression market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete detail of the market trend for each marketed Treatment Resistant Depression drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Treatment Resistant Depression Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Treatment Resistant Depression epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Treatment Resistant Depression epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Treatment Resistant Depression Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Treatment-Resistant Depression in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Age-specific Cases of Treatment-Resistant Depression in the 7MM [2019–2032] Gender-specific Cases of Treatment-Resistant Depression in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Treatment Resistant Depression Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently essayed in the Treatment Resistant Depression market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Treatment Resistant Depression market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Treatment Resistant Depression drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Treatment Resistant Depression pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Treatment Resistant Depression companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Learn How the Treatment Resistant Depression Market Will Evolve and Grow by 2032 @



Treatment Resistant Depression Therapeutics Analysis

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Treatment-Resistant Depression. Currently, Axsome Therapeutics is leading the therapeutics market with its Treatment Resistant Depression drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Treatment Resistant Depression Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

AbbVie, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, ATAI Life Sciences, Axsome Therapeutics, Beckley Psytech, Celon Pharma, COMPASS Pathways, GH Research Limited, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Relmada Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Supernus Pharmaceuti, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., many others.

Emerging and Marketed Treatment Resistant Depression Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



SPRAVATO (esketamine): Johnson & Johnson

MIJ821: Novartis

COMP360 (Psilocybin): COMPASS Pathways

Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

And Many More

The Report Covers the In-depth Assessment of the Emerging Drugs & Key Companies. Download the Sample Report to Learn More @

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Treatment Resistant Depression Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Treatment Resistant Depression Market Overview at a Glance

5. Treatment Resistant Depression Disease Background and Overview

6. Treatment Resistant Depression Patient Journey

7. Treatment Resistant Depression Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, Japan)

8. Treatment Resistant Depression Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Treatment Resistant Depression Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Treatment Resistant Depression Treatment

11. Treatment Resistant Depression Marketed Therapies

12. Treatment Resistant Depression Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Treatment Resistant Depression Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Treatment Resistant Depression Market Outlook (In US, EU5, Japan, and China)

16. Treatment Resistant Depression Companies Active in the Market

17. Treatment Resistant Depression Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Treatment-Resistant Depression Market

19. Treatment Resistant Depression Market Drivers

20. Treatment Resistant Depression Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Download the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the Report @









About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

Ocular Melanoma Market

"Ocular Melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report deliver an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ocular Melanoma market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Ocular Melanoma market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

