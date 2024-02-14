(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, along with increasing awareness and the rise in the number of cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's " Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Size and Share in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The Retinitis Pigmentosa market report covers emerging drugs, treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Retinitis Pigmentosa: An Overview

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is the name given to a group of inherited eye diseases that affect the retina (the light-sensitive part of the eye). Retinitis Pigmentosa causes the breakdown of photoreceptor cells (cells in the retina that detect light). Most forms of Retinitis Pigmentosa first cause the breakdown of rod cells. These forms of Retinitis Pigmentosa, sometimes called rod-cone dystrophy, usually begin with night blindness.

Retinitis Pigmentosa usually imparts associated symptoms such as decreased night vision, loss of peripheral (side vision) or sometimes central vision, difficulty seeing at night, and a loss of side (peripheral) vision. Characteristically, symptoms associated with Retinitis Pigmentosa develop gradually over time; however, these are more often noticed between the ages of 10-40, but earlier and later-onset forms of Retinitis Pigmentosa exist.

There is no known cure for retinitis pigmentosa. However, there are a few treatment options, such as light avoidance and the use of low-vision aids, to slow down the progression of Retinitis Pigmentosa. Treatment methods include gene therapy, stem cell therapy, visual prosthesis, etc. But all these methods' own limitations cannot be conquered in a short period. Some practitioners also consider vitamin A a possible treatment option to slow the progression of Retinitis Pigmentosa. Research suggests taking high doses of vitamin A (15,000 IU/day) may slow progression a little in some people, but the results are not strong.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Key Facts



In 2021, the diagnosed prevalent population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in 7MM was 259,003.

The estimates show that in 2021, the diagnosed prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States was 111,994.

Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Retinitis Pigmentosa with 30,864 cases, followed by France and the United Kingdom in 2021.

The most diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa were recorded in the United States. The prevalence is expected to increase for the study period of 2019-2032

Among the 7MM, in 2021, the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of Retinitis Pigmentosa was recorded in Spain. In 2021, Japan had 28,502 diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Retinitis Pigmentosa market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging therapies in the market. It also provides a detailed assessment of the market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies.

The report gives complete detail of the Retinitis Pigmentosa market trend for each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action (MOA), competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers detailed insights into the historical and current Retinitis Pigmentosa patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032.

The Report Covers the Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Segmented as -



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7M [2019-2032]

Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM [2019-2032]

Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM [2019-2032]

Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic and Systemic Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM [2019-2032] Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM [2019-2032]

Retinitis Pigmentosa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs' uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Retinitis Pigmentosa market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Retinitis Pigmentosa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

The report's drugs uptake section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs. It allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The report also covers the Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stages and the key companies in the market involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Assessment

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Retinitis pigmentosa. Currently, Nightstar Therapeutics/Biogen is leading the therapeutics market with its Retinitis pigmentosa drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

The Leading Players in the Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Market Include:

Acucela Inc, Allegro Ophthalmics, Allergan Plc, Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc, Amgen Inc, Anabasis Pharma, Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, Biogen, Caladrius Biosciences Inc, Dompe Farmaceutici SpA, Editas Medicine, GenSight Biologics SA, Grupo Ferrer Internacional SA, ID Pharma Co Ltd, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical, jCyte, MeiraGTx, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Neurotech, Nightstar Therapeutics/Biogen, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, OiDE OptoEye, ReNeuron, SanBio, SparingVision, and many others.

Retinitis pigmentosa Emerging and Marketed Drugs Covered in the Report Include:



AAV8-RPGR: Nightstar Therapeutics/Biogen

Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics

NPI 001: Nacuity Pharmaceuticals

BIIB-112: Biogen QR 1123 (formerly ISIS RHO 2.5Rx): Ionis Pharmaceuticals

And Many More

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Retinitis Pigmentosa Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Overview at a Glance

5. Retinitis Pigmentosa Background and Overview

6. Retinitis Pigmentosa Patient Journey

7. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Retinitis Pigmentosa Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment

11. Retinitis Pigmentosa Marketed Products

12. Retinitis Pigmentosa Emerging Therapies

13. Retinitis Pigmentosa Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Retinitis Pigmentosa Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market.

18. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Drivers

19. Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

