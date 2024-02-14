(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market size in the seven major markets was USD 2,690 Million in 2021, and it is expected to grow by 2032. As per DelveInsight, the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) and the launch of new therapies in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“ Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Generalized Myasthenia Gravis drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Generalized Myasthenia Gravis treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG): An Overview

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the immune system attacks the body's own tissues. In MG, that attack interrupts the connection between nerve and muscle-the neuromuscular junction. MG is characterized mostly by autoantibodies against the acetylcholine receptor (AChR-Ab) or against a receptor-associated protein called muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK-Ab).

The diagnosis of MG is mostly clinical, and the laboratory investigations and procedures usually aid the clinician in confirming the clinical findings. The diagnosis of MG is done through various tests such as serological tests, endrophonium tests, ice-pack tests, imaging, and other laboratory tests.

At present, the Myasthenia Gravis therapeutic market size is mainly accounted by symptomatic treatments, including acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (Mestinon), short-term immunosuppressants (corticosteroids), long-term immunosuppressants (azathioprine, cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, RITUXIMAB, tacrolimus), rapid-acting short-term immunomodulators (intravenous immunoglobulin, plasma exchange), and long-term immunomodulatory procedures (thymectomy).

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Key Facts



The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis associated in the 7MM countries was approximately 116,100 in 2021.

In 2021, the total prevalent cases of gMG were the highest in the US, with approximately 40,000 cases, and lowest in Italy with approximately 8,800 cases.

There were approximately 13,500 males and 26,500 females affected by gMG in the United States in 2021, and it is estimated that the prevalence will increase and reach up to 15,500 and 30,300 in males and females by 2032.

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of prevalent cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) (~14,700 cases) in 2021. Italy had the lowest prevalent population of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) (8,800 cases) in 2021.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Generalized Myasthenia Gravis pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Generalized Myasthenia Gravis drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Generalized Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Generalized Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Gender-specific cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Antibodies-specific cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Generalized Myasthenia Gravis companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutics Analysis

MG remains one of the most challenging medical diagnoses due to its fluctuating character and the similarity of its symptoms to those of other disorders, as there are no international consensus guidelines.

Currently, medications approved to treat gMG patients include Soliris (Eculizumab), Vyvgart (efgartigimod), and Ultomiris (Ravulizumab). Soliris was one of the first to market in 2017 and has been the market leader in the refractory gMG market, since then. However, new therapeutic agents like Vyvgart and Ultomiris are competing for market share in 2022.

Despite the available management options, there exists an urgent need for safe, efficacious, and cost-effective medications to treat gMG patients. In order to cater to the need, many molecules are in the pipeline to treat gMG patients across many geographies. Some of the major late-stage products that are likely to hit the market during our study period 2019–2032 include Rozanolixizumab (UCB Biopharma), Zilucoplan (UCB Biopharma), Uplizna (Horizon Therapeutics), Nipocalimab (Janssen Research & Development), Enspryng (Hoffmann-La Roche), among others.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG). Currently, Roche is leading the therapeutics market with its Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Argenx, UCB Biopharma, Argenx-Halozyme Therapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Genentech, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Many Others.

Emerging and Marketed Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Nipocalimab: Prevention Bio

UPLIZNA: Horizon Therapeutics

Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma

Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development

ENSPRYNG: Hoffmann-La Roche

Zilucoplan: UCB Biopharma Efgartigimod alfa-fcab: Argenx-Halozyme Therapeutics

And Many Others

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Disease Background and Overview

6. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Patient Journey

7. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Treatment

11. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Marketed Therapies

12. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Companies Active in the Market

17. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market

19. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Drivers

20. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

