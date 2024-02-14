(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,740 million in 2022, and it is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032). As per DelveInsight, the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of PTSD and the launch of new therapies in the market.

DelveInsight's " Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): An Overview

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been described as“the complex somatic, cognitive, affective, and behavioral effects of psychological trauma.” It is characterized by intrusive thoughts, nightmares, and flashbacks of past traumatic events, avoidance of reminders of trauma, hypervigilance, and sleep disturbance, all of which lead to considerable social, occupational, and interpersonal dysfunction.

People of all ages can have PTSD. However, some factors may make people more likely to develop PTSD after a traumatic event, such as experiencing intense or long-lasting trauma; having experienced other trauma earlier in life; childhood abuse; having a job that increases the risk of being exposed to traumatic events, military personnel and first responders; having other mental health problems, like anxiety or depression; having problems with substance misuse, such as excess drinking or drug use; lacking a good support system of family and friends; and having blood relatives with mental health problems, including anxiety or depression.

To diagnose PTSD, the doctor will likely perform a physical exam to check for medical problems that may be causing the symptoms – a psychological evaluation that includes a discussion of the signs and symptoms and the event or events that led up to them and using the criteria in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Market Key Facts



The market size in the 7MM will increase at a CAGR of 5.4% due to the increasing awareness, increasing treated pool of post-traumatic stress disorder, and the launch of the emerging therapy.

Among EU4 countries, France accounted for the maximum market size in 2022, while Italy occupied the bottom of the ladder.

By 2032, among all the emerging therapies, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by brexpiprazole + sertraline, followed by BNC210 in the 7MM.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder in the United States were around 3,822,200 cases in 2022.

Among the EU4 countries, France accounted for the largest number of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder cases, followed by Germany, whereas Italy accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

According to DelveInsight estimates, in Japan, the total severity-specific cases of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder were 488,300, 43,900, and 212,150 in mild, moderate, and severe, respectively, in 2022. These cases are projected to increase during the forecasted period. According to the American Psychiatric Association, PTSD affects approximately 3.5% of the US adults every year, and an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime. Women are twice as likely as men to have PTSD.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete detail of the market trend for each marketed Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total 12-month Prevalent Cases of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Severity-specific Cases of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Gender-specific Cases of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Age-specific Cases of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Total Treated Cases of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Therapeutics Analysis

The treatment of patients with PTSD relies on a multidimensional approach. Treatment options include patient education, social support, and anxiety management through psychotherapy and psychopharmacologic intervention. Patient education and social support are important initial interventions to engage the patient and mitigate the impact of the traumatic event. Local and national support groups may help destigmatize the mental health diagnosis and reaffirm those symptoms of PTSD involve more than just a reaction to stress and require treatment. Support from family and friends encourages understanding and acceptance that may alleviate survivor guilt. Treatment usually involves psychotherapy and counseling, medication, or a combination.



Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Post-traumatic stress disorders. Currently, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization is leading the therapeutics market with its Post-traumatic stress disorders drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

