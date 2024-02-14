(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The landscape of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market is poised for a significant evolution in the foreseeable future. This transformation is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia cases and the introduction of novel therapies into the market. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic techniques and a deeper understanding of AML's molecular underpinnings are expected to further shape the trajectory of this market.

DelveInsight's“ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Acute Myeloid Leukemia drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia: An Overview

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (also known as acute myelocytic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, acute granulocytic leukemia, and acute non-lymphocytic leukemia) is a heterogeneous hematologic malignancy characterized by the clonal expansion of myeloid blasts in the peripheral blood, bone marrow, and/or other tissues. AML can involve tissues outside the bone marrow and blood, including lymph nodes, the brain, skin, and other parts of the body.

The most prevalent form of leukemia in adults is AML, which makes up around 80% of all cases. It is characterized by ineffective erythropoiesis and bone marrow failure is caused by clonal growth of immature“blast cells” in the peripheral blood and bone marrow. AML is the most common acute leukemia in adults and primarily affects older people with a median age of diagnosis of ~67 years. The chromosomal anomalies that each patient possesses are often exclusive to them. The frequency of anomalies is greater as people age.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Key Facts



AML is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. Still, AML is fairly rare overall, accounting for only about 1% of all cancers.

According to Cancer Research UK, AML incidence is strongly related to age, with the highest incidence rate being in older people. In the UK in 2016-2018, on average each year, more than 4 in 10 new cases (42%) were in people aged 75 and over. Age-specific incidence rates rise gradually from birth, rise steadily from around age 50-54, rise more steeply from age 60-64, and drop in the oldest age groups.

As per the study by Miyamoto & Minami (2019), the annual incidence of AML in Japan is 5.6 per 100,000.

According to data from a report titled,“Global Burden of Disease Study”, by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (2018), in 2017, among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest prevalence of AML, at more than 5,000 cases, while Spain has the lowest at under 2,300 cases.

According to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) study program, the rate of new cases of acute myeloid leukemia was 4.3 per 100,000 men and women per year in the United States.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is more prominent in males in comparison to females.







Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Acute Myeloid Leukemia drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Acute Myeloid Leukemia epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Acute Myeloid Leukemia epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total Incident Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Gender-specific Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Age-specific Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the 7MM (2019–2032) Mutation-specific Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Acute Myeloid Leukemia drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Acute Myeloid Leukemia pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Acute Myeloid Leukemia companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Analysis

The goal of treatment is remission. Current conventional therapeutic options for AML rely on intensive chemotherapy-based induction and consolidation therapy, together with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. However, not all patients are eligible for intensive therapy, which can be both physically and mentally demanding, and this approach is more frequently used in healthy, younger patients. Since 2017 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved glasdegib, venetoclax, ivosidenib, midostaurin, CPX- 351, and gemtuzumab ozogamicin (GO) to treat persons with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has done likewise for midostaurin, CPX-351, and GO.

Despite the new therapies, there are several limitations associated with the current milieu of drugs. The high relapse rate in the high-risk population remains a major concern. The intensive chemotherapy treatments used for AML have serious

To further improve the treatment scenario, several major pharma and biotech companies are developing Acute Myeloid Leukemia therapies. Currently, Gamida Cell is leading the therapeutics market with its Acute Myeloid Leukaemia drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Abbvie, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Agastiya Biotech, AGC Biologics S.p.A., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Allogene therapeutics, Aprea Therapeutics, Aptevo Therapeutics, Armaceutica, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, BerGenBio ASA, Bio-Path Holdings, Biosight Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cardiff Oncology, Celgene, CellCentric Ltd., Chimerix, Clear Creek Bio Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Curis, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo., DCPrime BV, Delta-Fly Pharma, Forma Therapeutics, GEMoaB Monoclonals, Gilead Sciences, GlycoMimetics, GlycoMimetics Incorporated, GT Biopharma, Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Immunicum, ImmunityBio, ImmunoGen, Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jasper Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Kronos Bio, MacroGenics, MediGene, Molecular Partners, New Epsilon Innovation Limited, NexImmune Inc., Novartis, Oncoceutics, Orca Bio, PersonGen BioTherapeutics, Pfizer, Poseida Therapeutics, Precigen, Inc., Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sellas Life Sciences Group, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Synimmune GmbH, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Oncology, TC BioPharm, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Xencor, Inc., and others.

Emerging and Marketed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Omidubicel: Gamida Cell

Uproleselan: GlycoMimetics

ALT 803: ImmunityBio

BPX-501: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Dociparstat Sodium (Chimerix Pharmaceuticals)

Crenolanib besylate: Arog pharmaceuticals JSP191: Jasper Therapeutics

And Many More

