"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"In the year 2021, the Lupus Nephritis market boasted a substantial size, reaching USD 1,577.8 Million. This figure is projected to experience significant growth within the study period spanning from 2019 to 2032.

The Lupus Nephritis Market is poised for substantial evolution in the forthcoming years. This transformation is attributed to several key factors, including the escalating incidence of Lupus Nephritis cases, amplified governmental efforts aimed at enhancing public awareness, the pressing demand for more effective treatment options, the prevailing issue of low compliance rates among available therapies, and the imminent introduction of novel therapeutic interventions across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets). As these dynamics continue to shape the landscape of Lupus Nephritis management, the market is expected to witness notable shifts and advancements in treatment strategies and patient care.

DelveInsight's“ Lupus Nephritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Lupus Nephritis market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Lupus Nephritis drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Lupus Nephritis treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Lupus Nephritis: An Overview

Lupus nephritis (LN) is one of the most serious complications of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the kidneys, leading to inflammation and possibly organ damage.

SLE is an autoimmune disease that results in chronic inflammation and damage to more than one organ. It is diagnosed clinically and serologically with the presence of autoantibodies.

Evaluating kidney function in patients suffering from SLE is vital as timely detection and management of renal impairment can greatly improve renal outcomes. Lupus nephritis typically occurs 3 years after and usually within 5 years of the onset of SLE. Histological evidence of lupus nephritis is present in most patients with SLE, even in those who do not clinically manifest renal disease.

There are not a lot of known risk factors for Lupus Nephritis, except the age-related in which most patients with SLE end up developing Lupus Nephritis earlier in the disease course. SLE is more commonly seen in women in the third decade, and lupus nephritis essentially occurs in patients 20–40 years old. Children with SLE appear to be at a higher risk of having renal involvement than adults. And gender-related in which generally, the prevalence of SLE is higher in women (female-to-male ratio of 9:1). Likewise, lupus nephritis is also more common in women; however, clinically evident renal disease with a worse prognosis is more common in men with SLE.

Lupus Nephritis is treated with drugs that block the body's immune system. Usually, treatment includes corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs, monoclonal antibodies, ACE inhibitors and ARBs, diuretics diet changes, etc.

Lupus Nephritis Market Key Facts



The total Lupus Nephritis market size in the United States was USD 975.1 million in 2021 which is expected to rise during the study period (2019–2032).

In EU5, the total Lupus Nephritis market size was USD 392 million in 2021.

In Japan, the total Lupus Nephritis market size was USD 211.1 million in 2021.

The total number of diagnosed cases of Lupus Nephritis was 209,166 cases in the 7MM, which is expected to grow during the forecast period. Lupus Nephritis companies working in the therapeutics market include Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and others.

Lupus Nephritis Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Lupus Nephritis pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Lupus Nephritis market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Lupus Nephritis drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Lupus Nephritis epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Lupus Nephritis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total Prevalent Cases of Lupus Nephritis

Total Diagnosed Cases of Lupus Nephritis Total Treated Cases of Lupus Nephritis

Lupus Nephritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Lupus Nephritis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Lupus Nephritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Lupus Nephritis drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Lupus Nephritis pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Lupus Nephritis companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Analysis

Treatment of Lupus Nephritis (LN) includes the induction phase and the maintenance phase using immunosuppressive and non-immunosuppressive therapies. The induction phase is primarily used to elicit a renal response through the use of immunosuppressive agents and anti-inflammatory medications. After obtaining a renal response, maintenance therapy is used for a prolonged period with immunosuppressives and non-immunosuppressive agents. This prevents relapse but requires regular monitoring while on the therapy. During induction therapy, prophylaxis against pneumocystis pneumonia should be given.

Currently, only two FDA-approved medications for the treatment of lupus nephritis, one being BENLYSTA (belimumab) (as either an IV infusion or subcutaneous injection) and LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), the only oral option, a novel calcineurin inhibitor. Apart from this, in Japan, Roche's CELLCEPT (mycophenolate mofetil), Astellas Pharma's PROGRAF (tacrolimus), and Asahi Kasei Pharma's mizoribine were approved for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Lupus Nephritis. Currently, Roche is leading the therapeutics market with its Lupus Nephritis drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Lupus Nephritis Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Roche

Horizon Therapeutics

Equillium

Argenx

AstraZeneca

Novartis

RemeGen Annexon

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed Lupus Nephritis Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Obinutuzumab: Roche

Daxdilimab: Horizon Therapeutics

Itolizumab: Equillium

Secukinumab: Novartis

Guselkumab: Janssen Research & Development Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

And Many More

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Lupus Nephritis Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Lupus Nephritis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Lupus Nephritis Disease Background and Overview

6. Lupus Nephritis Patient Journey

7. Lupus Nephritis Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Lupus Nephritis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Lupus Nephritis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Lupus Nephritis Treatment

11. Lupus Nephritis Marketed Therapies

12. Lupus Nephritis Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Lupus Nephritis Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Lupus Nephritis Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Lupus Nephritis Companies Active in the Market

17. Lupus Nephritis Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Lupus Nephritis Market

19. Lupus Nephritis Market Drivers

20. Lupus Nephritis Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) Market

"Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute ischemic stroke market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Acute ischemic stroke market.

