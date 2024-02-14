(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The Glaucoma Market size in the 7MM was around USD 4.2 billion in 2022, which is estimated to increase by 2032 at a significant CAGR. As per DelveInsight, the Glaucoma Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the increase in the patient pool in the 7MM and the expected entry of emerging therapies in the market.

DelveInsight's“ Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Glaucoma market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Glaucoma drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Glaucoma treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Glaucoma: An Overview

Glaucoma is a disease that damages the eye's optic nerve. It usually happens when fluid builds up in the front part of the eye. That extra fluid increases the pressure in the eye, damaging the optic nerve. The condition is a leading cause of blindness for people over 60 years old. However blindness from glaucoma can often be prevented with early treatment.

There are two major types of glaucoma, i.e., Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), and Angle-closure glaucoma/closed-angle glaucoma/narrow-angle glaucoma. Primary open-angle glaucoma is the most common type of glaucoma that happens gradually, where the eye does not drain fluid as well as it should (like a clogged drain). Whereas, angle-closure glaucoma happens when someone's iris is very close to the drainage angle in their eye.

Glaucoma is treated by lowering the eye pressure (intraocular pressure), and depending on the situation, management includes prescription eye drops, oral medications, laser treatment, surgery, or a combination of any of these. Traditionally, for newly diagnosed patients, glaucoma treatment was started with eye drops as the first-line therapeutic option. In the case of patients who faced difficulties with the eye drops, doctors moved for surgical options. With time, the treatment and management of glaucoma have changed for doctors as well as patients. There are new therapeutic options available in the market, whereas some doctors have started preferring surgical options as first-line treatment options with the emergence of much safer surgical options in the“micro-invasive glaucoma surgery” category.

Glaucoma Market Key Facts



In the 7MM, most of the market share was accommodated by prostaglandin analogs generating nearly USD 2.6 billion, followed by fixed combination therapies in 2022.

Among the 7MM, the US captured the highest market in 2022, covering a total of 63% market, followed by Japan which is anticipated to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032).

In 2022, EU4 and the UK captured nearly 24% of the total market in the 7MM.

Among the forecasted emerging therapies, iDose TR is expected to capture the highest market in the 7MM by 2032.

According to DelveInsight estimations, of 17 million prevalent cases in 2022 in the 7MM, only 7 million are estimated to have received a formal diagnosis.

The US showed the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Glaucoma compared to other 7MM countries, with nearly 2.6 million cases in 2022. As per DelveInsight's estimates, the country alone accounts for nearly 35% of total diagnosed prevalent cases, for Glaucoma in the 7MM, followed by Japan, contributing 22% of all the Glaucoma cases. Japan accounted for 22% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Glaucoma in the 7MM in 2022.

Glaucoma Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Glaucoma pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Glaucoma market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete detail of the market trend for each marketed Glaucoma drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Glaucoma Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Glaucoma epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Glaucoma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Glaucoma Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Glaucoma in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Glaucoma (e.g. Open-angle glaucoma, Closed-angle glaucoma) in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (e.g. Normal Tension Glaucoma, others) in the 7MM [2019–2032]



Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Secondary Open-Angle Glaucoma (e.g. Steroid-induced, Others) in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Glaucoma in the 7MM [2019–2032] Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Glaucoma in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Glaucoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Glaucoma market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Glaucoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Glaucoma drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Glaucoma pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Glaucoma companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Learn How the Glaucoma Market Will Evolve and Grow by 2032 @



Glaucoma Therapeutics Analysis

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Glaucoma Disease. Currently, Nicox Ophthalmics is leading the therapeutics market with its Glaucoma Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Glaucoma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Betaliq, Inc.

EMS

HK inno.N

Laboratoires Thea

Nicox Ophthalmics

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.

Omikron Italia

Peregrine Ophthalmic

pH Pharma

Qlaris Bio

Santen Pharmaceuticals

Tarsier Pharma

TearClear

Visiox Pharma VivaVision Biotech

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed Glaucoma Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



GmbH NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

DE-126: Santen Pharmaceuticals

POLAT 001: Peregrine Ophthalmic

BTQ-1902: Betaliq, Inc. ST266: Noveome Biotherapeutics

And Many More

The Report Covers the In-depth Assessment of the Emerging Drugs & Key Companies. Download the Sample Report to Learn More @

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Glaucoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Glaucoma Disease Background and Overview

6. Glaucoma Patient Journey

7. Glaucoma Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Glaucoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Glaucoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Glaucoma Treatment

11. Glaucoma Marketed Therapies

12. Glaucoma Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Glaucoma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Glaucoma Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Glaucoma Companies Active in the Market

17. Glaucoma Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Glaucoma Market

19. Glaucoma Market Drivers

20. Glaucoma Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Download the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the Report @









About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) Market

"Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute On Chronic Liver Failure market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Acute On Chronic Liver Failure market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

