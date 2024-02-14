Sic Substrates Market Size, Growth & Statistics Report From 2024 To 2030

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"SiC Substrates Market"The global SiC (Silicon Carbide) substrates market size is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

The forecasted period from 2024 to 2030 anticipates a substantial growth, with a projected higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 19% in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates market . The escalating demand for power electronics, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and power supply units, underscores the critical role SiC substrates play. Recognized for their superior electrical properties, these substrates offer distinct advantages over traditional silicon, making them indispensable in applications requiring high-frequency operation and resistance to elevated temperatures. The automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles further emphasizes the significance of SiC substrates, enhancing efficiency in powertrains and charging systems. Additionally, SiC substrates play a crucial role in the renewable energy sector, optimizing energy conversion in applications related to solar and wind power.

Market Trends:

Growing Demand:



Rise of electric vehicles (EVs):

EVs require efficient power electronics,

which benefit from SiC's high-temperature and high-power capabilities.

This is driving significant demand for SiC substrates in EV charging stations,

inverters,

and on-board electronics.

Renewable energy:

SiC substrates are crucial for efficient power conversion in solar,

wind,

and other renewable energy systems. Industrial applications:

SiC's ability to handle harsh environments and high temperatures makes it ideal for industrial applications like motor drives,

power supplies,

and welding equipment.

Technological Advancements:



Larger wafer sizes:

Increasing the diameter of SiC wafers reduces production costs and enables fabrication of more complex devices.

Improved crystal growth techniques:

Advancements in techniques like Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) are leading to higher quality and larger SiC substrates. Epitaxial layer optimization:

Developments in epitaxial layer growth are enhancing device performance and efficiency.

Geographically, the SiC substrates market report comprises dedicated sections centering on the regional market revenue and trends. The SiC substrates market has been segmented on the basis of geographic regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. SiC substrates market estimates have also been provided for the historical years 2020 & 2021 along with forecast for the period from 2023 - 2030 report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

The SiC Substrates Market Segmentation:



2-Inch

4-Inch 6-Inch and Above



Power Devices

RF Devices

LEDs Others



Electronics & Semiconductors

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power Others



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key participants in the worldwide SiC substrates market include Wolfspeed Inc., II-VI Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, SK Siltron Inc., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. These companies are employing strategies such as expansion, fresh investments, service innovation, and collaboration to explore and expand their market presence. In pursuit of a competitive edge, players are actively expanding into new regions through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, leveraging joint synergies to strengthen their market positions.

Key Questions Answered by SiC Substrates Market Report:



Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

Various industry models such as SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Porter's Five Force model, Value Chain Analysis pertaining to SiC Substrates market Analysis of the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the global, regional and country-level markets from 2020-2030

