The Herpes Zoster Market Is Expected To Strengthen As Awareness Of The Disease Increases And More Effective Interventions Are Being Developed.

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The Herpes Zoster market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Herpes Zoster market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Herpes Zoster market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Herpes Zoster treatment market, market drivers, market barriers and Herpes Zoster unmet needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Herpes Zoster market.





Key Takeaways from the Herpes Zoster Market Report



As per DelveInsight analysis, the herpes zoster market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 834 million in 2022 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2022, the number of healthy patient population at-risk for herpes zoster in the United States was found to be more than 100 million which is expected to increase to more than 160 million by 2032.

Leading herpes zoster companies such as Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Curevo Inc, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others are developing novel herpes zoster drugs that can be available in the herpes zoster market in the coming years. Some key therapies for herpes zoster treatment include JCXH-105, TNM005, CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose, mRNA-1468, PF-07915234, HZ/su vaccine, Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, and others.





Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major herpes zoster market share @ Herpes Zoster Market Report





Herpes Zoster Overview

Herpes zoster, commonly known as shingles, is a neurocutaneous condition primarily triggered by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This reactivation typically arises from a latent VZV infection in the dorsal sensory or cranial nerve ganglia following an initial VZV infection earlier in life. Once reactivated, the virus migrates along a nerve pathway to the skin, resulting in the development of a characteristic rash.





Herpes Zoster Epidemiology Segmentation



Total Healthy Patient Population at-risk for Herpes Zoster Eligible Patient Population for Herpes Zoster Vaccination





Herpes Zoster Treatment Market

Shingles treatment should commence within three days of the rash appearing, and it's typically initiated by a dermatologist or another healthcare professional. Starting treatment early, within this timeframe, can help prevent potential complications, such as persistent nerve pain. The primary treatment options for shingles, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, include antiviral medications and vaccines. For vaccines, Zostavax and Shingrix are available choices.





To know more about herpes zoster treatment, visit @ Herpes Zoster Treatment Drugs





Key Herpes Zoster Therapies and Companies



JCXH-105: Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc./ICON plc

TNM005: Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose: Curevo Inc/Green Cross Corporation

mRNA-1468: ModernaTX, Inc.

PF-07915234: Pfizer

HZ/su vaccine: GlaxoSmithKline

Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A: GlaxoSmithKline Varicella Zoster Vaccine: Bristol-Myers Squibb





Herpes Zoster Market Dynamics

The herpes zoster market dynamics have undergone significant changes over the years. Firstly, the aging population is a significant driver. As the global population continues to age, the risk of developing herpes zoster increases, creating a growing patient pool for antiviral medications and vaccines. Additionally, advancements in medical research and development have brought new treatments and vaccines to the market. Vaccination campaigns, such as the introduction of the varicella-zoster vaccine, have helped reduce the incidence and severity of herpes zoster. This, in turn, affects the demand for antiviral medications and preventive treatments.





Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for herpes zoster @ Drugs for Herpes Zoster Treatment





Scope of the Herpes Zoster Market



Coverage- 7MM

Companies- Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Curevo Inc, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Therapies- JCXH-105, TNM005, CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose, mRNA-1468, PF-07915234, HZ/su vaccine, Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, and others Herpes Zoster Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Herpes Zoster Market Access and Reimbursement





Discover more about herpes zoster drugs in development @ Herpes Zoster Clinical Trials





Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2.

Herpes Zoster

Executive Summary

3.

Herpes Zoster

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Herpes Zoster Market Overview at a Glance

5. Herpes Zoster Market Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Herpes Zoster Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Herpes Zoster

Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Herpes Zoster Treatment

11. Herpes Zoster

Marketed Products

12. Herpes Zoster

Emerging Therapies

13. Herpes Zoster: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM:

Herpes Zoster

Market Outlook

16.

Herpes Zoster Market

Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views

18.

Herpes Zoster

Market Drivers

19.

Herpes Zoster

Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Yash Bhardwaj

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9650213330

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

