The Herpes Zoster Market Is Expected To Strengthen As Awareness Of The Disease Increases And More Effective Interventions Are Being Developed.

The Herpes Zoster market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Herpes Zoster market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Herpes Zoster market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Herpes Zoster treatment market, market drivers, market barriers and Herpes Zoster unmet needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Herpes Zoster market.
Key Takeaways from the Herpes Zoster Market Report
As per DelveInsight analysis, the herpes zoster market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 834 million in 2022 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032). According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2022, the number of healthy patient population at-risk for herpes zoster in the United States was found to be more than 100 million which is expected to increase to more than 160 million by 2032. Leading herpes zoster companies such as Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Curevo Inc, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others are developing novel herpes zoster drugs that can be available in the herpes zoster market in the coming years. Some key therapies for herpes zoster treatment include JCXH-105, TNM005, CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose, mRNA-1468, PF-07915234, HZ/su vaccine, Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, and others.
Herpes Zoster Overview
Herpes zoster, commonly known as shingles, is a neurocutaneous condition primarily triggered by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This reactivation typically arises from a latent VZV infection in the dorsal sensory or cranial nerve ganglia following an initial VZV infection earlier in life. Once reactivated, the virus migrates along a nerve pathway to the skin, resulting in the development of a characteristic rash.
Herpes Zoster Epidemiology Segmentation
Total Healthy Patient Population at-risk for Herpes Zoster Eligible Patient Population for Herpes Zoster Vaccination
Herpes Zoster Treatment Market
Shingles treatment should commence within three days of the rash appearing, and it's typically initiated by a dermatologist or another healthcare professional. Starting treatment early, within this timeframe, can help prevent potential complications, such as persistent nerve pain. The primary treatment options for shingles, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, include antiviral medications and vaccines. For vaccines, Zostavax and Shingrix are available choices.
Key Herpes Zoster Therapies and Companies
JCXH-105: Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc./ICON plc TNM005: Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose: Curevo Inc/Green Cross Corporation mRNA-1468: ModernaTX, Inc. PF-07915234: Pfizer HZ/su vaccine: GlaxoSmithKline Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A: GlaxoSmithKline Varicella Zoster Vaccine: Bristol-Myers Squibb
Herpes Zoster Market Dynamics
The herpes zoster market dynamics have undergone significant changes over the years. Firstly, the aging population is a significant driver. As the global population continues to age, the risk of developing herpes zoster increases, creating a growing patient pool for antiviral medications and vaccines. Additionally, advancements in medical research and development have brought new treatments and vaccines to the market. Vaccination campaigns, such as the introduction of the varicella-zoster vaccine, have helped reduce the incidence and severity of herpes zoster. This, in turn, affects the demand for antiviral medications and preventive treatments.
Scope of the Herpes Zoster Market
Coverage- 7MM Companies- Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Curevo Inc, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others Therapies- JCXH-105, TNM005, CRV-101 Vaccine Antigen High Dose, mRNA-1468, PF-07915234, HZ/su vaccine, Herpes Zoster Vaccine GSK1437173A, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, and others Herpes Zoster Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Herpes Zoster Market Access and Reimbursement
