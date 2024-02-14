Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size Is Anticipated To Grow By 2032, Estimates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The Diabetic Nephropathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Diabetic Nephropathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Diabetic Nephropathy market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Diabetic Nephropathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and Diabetic Nephropathy unmet needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Diabetic Nephropathy market.





Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report



As per DelveInsight's analysis, the diabetic nephropathy market size was found to be USD 9.2 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of diabetic nephropathy in 7MM was estimated to be around 28 million cases in 2021 and is expected to increase during the study period (2019–2032).

Leading diabetic nephropathy companies such as Prokidney, Inversago Pharma Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, CSL Behring, and others are developing novel diabetic nephropathy drugs that can be available in the diabetic nephropathy market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for diabetic nephropathy treatment include Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), INV-202, Bremelanotide, Ambrisentan and Sotagliflozin, Esaxerenone, CSL346, and others.





Diabetic Nephropathy Overview

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease (DKD), is a chronic kidney condition that develops in individuals with diabetes. This condition arises when elevated blood glucose levels damage the kidneys.





Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation



Diabetic Nephropathy Prevalent Cases

Diabetic Nephropathy Gender-Specific Cases

Diabetic Nephropathy Age-Specific Cases Diabetic Nephropathy Stage-Specific Cases





Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiological Insights





Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment Market



Diabetic nephropathy presents as a clinical condition characterized by persistent albuminuria and a gradual decline in kidney function, typically associated with a distinctive glomerular disease pattern. Diabetic nephropathy is closely linked to cardiovascular events and significantly impacts overall survival.





Drugs for

Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment





Key Diabetic Nephropathy Therapies and Companies



Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT): Prokidney

INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc.

Bremelanotide: Palatin Technologies, Inc

Ambrisentan and Sotagliflozin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Esaxerenone: Daiichi Sankyo CSL346: CSL Behring





Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment Drugs





Diabetic Nephropathy Market Dynamics

The diabetic nephropathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The continuous increase in cases of diabetic nephropathy presents an

opportunity for pharmaceutical companies

to introduce innovative therapies

to the market.

Recent advancements

in our comprehension of diabetic nephropathy enable the development of new drugs

targeting different aspects of the condition, ultimately aiming to halt its progression.







Scope of the Diabetic Nephropathy Market



Coverage- 7MM

Companies- Prokidney, Inversago Pharma Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, CSL Behring, and others

Therapies- Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), INV-202, Bremelanotide, Ambrisentan and Sotagliflozin, Esaxerenone, CSL346, and others. Diabetic Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement





Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Diabetic Nephropathy

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Diabetic Nephropathy

4. Diabetic Nephropathy: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic Nephropathy: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Diabetic Nephropathy

Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment

11. Diabetic Nephropathy

Marketed Products

12. Diabetic Nephropathy

Emerging Therapies

13. Diabetic Nephropathy: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Diabetic Nephropathy

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

