As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Lupus Nephritis pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 25+ Lupus Nephritis treatment therapies.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Lupus Nephritis treatment therapies.



Lupus Nephritis companies working in the treatment market are Inflection Biosciences, Roche, Equillium, BeiGene, Janssen Research & Development, Horizon Therapeutics, Novartis, Roche, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Equillium, and others, are developing therapies for the Lupus Nephritis treatment



Emerging Lupus Nephritis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- IBL-101, RG 6107, Itolizumab, Zanubrutinib, Guselkumab, Daxdilimab, Secukinumab, Obinutuzumab, GAZYVA, Saphnelo (Anifrolumab), Iscalimab, Cosentyx, Ravulizumab, Anifrolumab, Itolizumab, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Lupus Nephritis market in the coming years.

In July 2023, Kyverna Therapeutics ("Kyverna") , a cell therapy company with the goal of creating a new class of treatments for severe autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI) in Germany has approved its first Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for KYV101, a cutting-edge therapy for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). In order to treat autoimmune disorders caused by B cells, such as LN, KYV-101 is a unique, totally human anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. It provides a ground-breaking strategy for battling autoimmune diseases by utilising the body's immune system





Lupus Nephritis Overview

One of the most serious organ symptoms of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease that results in the loss of immunological tolerance to endogenous nuclear material and systemic autoimmunity, is lupus nephritis (LN).





Emerging Lupus Nephritis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Secukinumab: Novartis

Obinutuzumab: Roche

GAZYVA: Roche

Saphnelo (Anifrolumab): AstraZeneca

Iscalimab: Novartis

IBL-101: Inflection Biosciences

RG 6107: Roche

Itolizumab: Equillium

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

Guselkumab: Janssen Research & Development

Daxdilimab: Horizon Therapeutics

Cosentyx: Novartis

Lupus Nephritis Route of Administration

Lupus Nephritis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as





Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical





Lupus Nephritis Molecule Type

Lupus Nephritis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy







Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Lupus Nephritis Assessment by Product Type

Lupus Nephritis By Stage and Product Type

Lupus Nephritis Assessment by Route of Administration

Lupus Nephritis By Stage and Route of Administration

Lupus Nephritis Assessment by Molecule Type Lupus Nephritis by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Lupus Nephritis Report covers around 25+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Some of the key companies in the Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Lupus Nephritis are - Novartis, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Research & Development, BeiGene, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Corestem, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kezar Life Sciences, Equillium, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Resolve Therapeutics, and others.





Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Analysis:

The Lupus Nephritis pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Lupus Nephritis Treatment.

Lupus Nephritis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Lupus Nephritis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Lupus Nephritis market.

Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Lupus Nephritis, increase in research and developmental activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Lupus Nephritis Market.





Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high-cost associated with the disease, lack of awareness among the patients about the disease and other factors are creating obstacles in the Lupus Nephritis Market growth.





Coverage: Global

Key Lupus Nephritis Companies: Inflection Biosciences, Roche, Equillium, BeiGene, Janssen Research & Development, Horizon Therapeutics, Novartis, Roche, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Equillium, and others

Key Lupus Nephritis Therapies: IBL-101, RG 6107, Itolizumab, Zanubrutinib, Guselkumab, Daxdilimab, Secukinumab, Obinutuzumab, GAZYVA, Saphnelo (Anifrolumab), Iscalimab, Cosentyx, Ravulizumab, Anifrolumab, Itolizumab, and others

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment: Lupus Nephritis current marketed and Lupus Nephritis emerging therapies Lupus Nephritis Market Dynamics: Lupus Nephritis market drivers and Lupus Nephritis market barriers







DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

