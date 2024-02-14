(MENAFN- GetNews)



“Menkes Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Menkes Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Menkes Disease market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's “Menkes Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Menkes Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Menkes Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





To Know in detail about the Menkes Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Menkes Disease Market Forecast





Some of the key facts of the Menkes Disease Market Report:





The Menkes Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

Menkes syndrome is an inherited X-linked recessive disorder that affects numerous bodily systems, according to the National Organisation for Rare Disorders (NORD), which published this definition in n.d.

Menkes Disease was discovered to have 156 diagnosed cases overall in the 7MM in 2021, and it is anticipated that number will rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% during the study period

With 79 cases in 2021 , or 51% of all confirmed prevalent cases in 7MM, the United States had the most Menkes Disease cases that were diagnosed as being prevalent

Menkes Disease was diagnosed in 57 cases in EU4 and the UK in 2021. This number will rise to 84 cases in 2032 at a CAGR of 5.97%

Key Menkes Disease Companies: Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics, Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Menkes Disease Therapies: CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate, and others

The Menkes Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Menkes Disease usually affects male neonates through unaffected carrier women. It may occurs in females, related to unusual genetic circumstances The Menkes Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Menkes Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Menkes Disease market dynamics.





Menkes Disease Overview

Menkes disease (MD) is an X-linked inherited fatal infantile neurodegenerative condition. Mutations in the ATP7A gene, which is in charge of carrying copper throughout the body, result in this inherited X-linked recessive illness.





Get a Free sample for the Menkes Disease Market Report:







Menkes Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Menkes Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Menkes Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Menkes Disease

Prevalent Cases of Menkes Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Menkes Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Menkes Disease





Download the report to understand which factors are driving Menkes Disease epidemiology trends @ Menkes Disease Epidemiology Forecast





Menkes Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Menkes Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Menkes Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Menkes Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Menkes Disease Therapies and Key Companies



Copper Histidinate: Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. CUTX-101: Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics





Menkes Disease Market Drivers



Submission of NDA of CUTX-101

Increasing awareness among families who have a history of Menkes

Parents of affected babies understand the rarity of the disease and allow their children to be a part of the trial

Ongoing development of screening techniques Ongoing development of gene therapy





Menkes Disease Market Barriers



Clinical challenges in the early diagnosis of disease

Inability to trace the carrier mother

Insufficient number of studies to estimate the exact number of Menkes patients Insufficient number of researches for the treatment of Menkes disease





Discover more about therapies set to grab major Menkes Disease market share @ Menkes Disease Treatment Market





Scope of the Menkes Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Menkes Disease Companies: Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics, Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Menkes Disease Therapies: CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate, and others

Menkes Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Menkes Disease current marketed and Menkes Disease emerging therapies

Menkes Disease Market Dynamics: Menkes Disease market drivers and Menkes Disease market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Menkes Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Menkes Disease Market Access and Reimbursement







To know more about Menkes Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Menkes Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment





Table of Contents



1. Menkes Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Menkes Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Menkes Disease

4. Menkes Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Menkes Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Menkes Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Menkes Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Menkes Disease



9. Menkes Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Menkes Disease Unmet Needs

11. Menkes Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Menkes Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Menkes Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Menkes Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Menkes Disease Market Drivers

16. Menkes Disease Market Barriers

17.

Menkes Disease Appendix

18. Menkes Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight





About DelveInsight



DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight

Contact Person: Gaurav Bora

Email: Send Email

Phone: +91 9650213330

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

