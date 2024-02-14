(MENAFN- GetNews)



“Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report:





The Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market size was valued approximately USD 4,205 Million in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

The estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Interstitial Lung disease (ILD) in the 7MM were 894,597 in 2021

The United States showed the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of ILD compared to the other 7MM countries

In 2021, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Interstitial Lung Disease in the US were 487,213 which is anticipated to increase by 2032. This formed around 54% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of ILD in the 7MM

In the EU5, total diagnosed prevalent cases of Interstitial Lung Disease in 2021 were 334,050 which is expected to increase considerably in the forecast time period (2022-2032)

Key Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., United Therapeutics, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., and others

Key Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies: BI 1015550, Pamrevlumab, BMS-986278, PRM-151 (RG6354), PLN-74809, Tyvaso (treprostinil), HEC585, and others

The Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the highest percentage of prevalent cases was observed in Idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIPs) among all other types, in the 7MM countries The Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market dynamics.





Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Overview

Interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) that are characterised by rapid respiratory failure, frequent illness exacerbations, and earlier death are collectively referred to as progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (PF-ILDs).





Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease

Prevalent Cases of Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease





Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies and Key Companies



BI 1015550: Boehringer Ingelheim

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers Squibb

PRM-151 (RG6354): Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc Tyvaso (treprostinil): United Therapeutics





Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers



Advancement in research and development

Exponential Market Growth

Potential biomarkers Improvement in the treatment pathways





Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers



Dry clinical pipeline for Non-IPF PFIILD

Diagnostic Barrier

Disease understanding challenges Pitfalls of epidemiological studies in ILDs





Scope of the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., United Therapeutics, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., and others

Key Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies: BI 1015550, Pamrevlumab, BMS-986278, PRM-151 (RG6354), PLN-74809, Tyvaso (treprostinil), HEC585, and others

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease emerging therapies

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market drivers and Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement







Table of Contents



1. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease

4. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease



9. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs

11. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers

16. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers

17.

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Appendix

18. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight









About DelveInsight



DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

