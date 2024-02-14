Joyful Dragon For A Happy Chinese New Year | 2024 “Happy Chinese New Year” To Amaze Finland & Estonia

(MENAFN- GetNews) Chinese New Year, a global celebration "Happy Chinese New Year" helps the world understand Beijing

The Chinese Spring Festival, a grand celebration steeped in millennia-old cultural traditions, is captivating the world with its distinctive charms. With the Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) now recognized as a United Nations holiday, exciting "Happy Chinese New Year" cultural festivities take place worldwide, enabling people from different countries to come together in celebration of the lunar new year and partake in the richness of Chinese culture.

2024 marks the 18th edition of the "Happy Chinese New Year"

held by the city of Beijing

in Finland, and the 15th in Estonia. Organized in a market-driven approach, the event has achieved high levels of localization and branding success. Running from February 5th to February 10th, Beijing's

art troupes

will present

15 activities

in four cities in

Finland and Estonia events will

enable the world to better understand Beijing and help

Beijing go global.

East Meets West in a Cultural Blend:

Finland and Estonia Invite You to Enjoy the Chinese Cultural Extravaganza

The "Happy

Chinese New Year" artistic performances promise to unveil stunning

dragon dances, dances

fusing tradition and modernity, folk music performances, and vocal ensembles. In addition, Finnish and Estonian hosts, along with local dragon and lion dance groups, will

also join the festivities. The event schedule includes 6

cultural performances.

The events will immerse audience

in a rich Chinese festive atmosphere

highlighting

the unique aspects of the Year of the Dragon, and showcase the global "circle of friends" of traditional Chinese culture.

In curating the program, this event places a strong emphasis on innovation and diversity. Alongside traditional Chinese folk music, the Girl's National Music Band

will deliver dynamic standing performances resembling that of

pop music bands, offering a peek into the evolution of contemporary Chinese folk music

by incorporating

interactive

and engaging elements. The choreography by the Torch Ensemble ingeniously blends elements of traditional Chinese culture, incorporating

Chinese

opera and historical figures, all the while infusing Western dance techniques and forms

to blend

Eastern

and Western

cultural and artistic expressions. The song arrangements by "Nomadic" aim for a harmonious richness and artistic depth, showcasing the allure of two intangible cultural heritages, namely, Tuvan Throat Singing

and Matouqin playing, within a single performance. These creative endeavors not only extend China's intangible cultural heritage beyond its borders but also, in the narrative of compelling Chinese stories, convey a sense of cultural confidence and openness from China.

"Hello, Beijing" Photography Exhibition: Spotlight on the Beauty of Beijing

During the festivities of the "Happy Chinese New Year", the grand opening of the "Hello, Beijing" Photography Exhibition and the Global Zodiac Design Competition Achievement Exhibition will take place

at Vantaa Airport, Tampere-talo, and Tallinn's Mustamäe Cultural Center Kaja. The "Hello, Beijing" Photography Exhibition revolves around five central themes: "Capital of China, Ancient Beijing, Contemporary Beijing, Culture, and Ecology". Through a plethora of exceptional artworks, it aims to reveal the natural, historical, and cultural splendor of Beijing to the local community, providing a comprehensive display of the city's cultural and tourism richness. The Global Zodiac Design Competition will feature the winning pieces from the Year of the Dragon competition and outstanding works in the event's previous editions, promoting the competition while extending invitations to designers from Finland and Estonia to partake in upcoming editions.

Year of the Dragon Kites and Lanterns Take Center Stage in Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition: New Year Vibes in Full Swing

Notably, the "Happy Chinese New Year" has extended a special invitation to Beijing's folk lantern inheritor, Luan Xianwen, and Cao's Kite inheritor, Zhang Lei. They will be demonstrating the intricate artistry behind traditional lanterns and kites live, providing an up-close experience for international audiences to immerse themselves in the allure of Chinese traditional craftsmanship.



This event is sponsored by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality and the Chinese Embassies in Finland and Estonia. It is organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and Beijing Radio & Television Station (BRTV), and co-organized by the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center and BRTV Btime Co., Ltd.

The event aims to share the Chinese Lunar New Year festivities with the people of Finland and Estonia, and enhance cultural and tourism exchanges and collaborations between Beijing and various international cities, including Helsinki, Vantaa and Tampere in Finland, and Tallinn in Estonia.

As we celebrate the "Joyful Dragon for a Happy Chinese New Year", let's anticipate the radiant display of this Spring Festival cultural extravaganza in Finland and Estonia!

