Goldman Sachs Acquires Stake In Fintech Trailblazer Nukkleus According To A Recent SEC Filing

(MENAFN- GetNews) Goldman Sachs acquired a stake of fintech aggregator Nukkleus (NASDAQ: NUKK) on December 29th, 2023, following their SPAC uplisting to the NASDAQ and the release of their updated strategy.

In a recent development, financial giant Goldman Sachs has acquired a stake in Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK), a dynamic fintech aggregator dedicated to revolutionizing the financial services industry. According to a Schedule 13G filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today (February 13th, 2024), Goldman Sachs purchased approximately 140,445 shares of Nukkleus' common stock on December 29, 2023, representing approximately ~1.01% of the company (based on the latest total outstanding shares figure shared by Nukkleus).

Nukkleus Inc. describes itself as committed to driving growth, fostering innovation, and setting new standards for efficiency, security, and inclusivity in the financial world. As 'A Gateway to the Future of Finance', Nukkleus seeks to create a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the evolving needs of modern finance. The company's offerings include DRFQ, a cross border b2b payments operation, a substantial stake in Jacobi Asset Management, custody and settlement technology for institutions, advanced trading technology,

and more.

Recent announcements from Nukkleus include the signing of an MOU to increase their stake in Jacobi Asset management (Europe's first spot bitcoin ETF) and a substantial payments partnership in Africa. The Goldman position came after Nukkleus completed their SPAC up-listing to the NASDAQ and shortly after the company filed a new corporate deck and unveiled their strategy for the future.

Disclaimers and Disclosures:

The information aforementioned it not intended to serve as financial or investment advice and may include inadvertent inaccuracies or mistakes. Automated

AI systems may have been involved in the production of this content.

This syndication of news is for informational purposes only and readers must do their own research and consult licensed professionals. Global market news syndication is a commercial news syndication and amplification service democratizing news around the world and is subject to conflicts of interest and compensation for its services. We may inadvertently include forward looking information which cannot be guaranteed and should not be construed as any form of guarantee, prediction or promise. We hold no licenses and make no representation or warranties regarding the information above.

