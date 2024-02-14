Dr. Cali Estes Of The Addictions Academy Expands Sober On Demand Team With Notable Additions

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dr. Cali Estes expands Sober On Demand with Geoff Shea, Certified Recovery Coach, and Dr. Michael Forman, PhD DAOM. This dynamic partnership strengthens client-centric, compassionate care, offering unparalleled support for addiction recovery.





Dr. Cali Estes, founder of The Addictions Academy, proudly announces the latest enhancements to her esteemed Sober On Demand program. Welcoming Geoff Shea, Certified Recovery Coach, and Dr. Michael Forman, PhD DAOM, these additions strengthen the program's commitment to providing unparalleled Compassionate Concierge Care for addiction and mental health issues.

Dr. Estes stated,“In the realm of addiction and mental health, customization is key. Sober On Demand has always been about bringing the best services to our clients, and with Geoff Shea and Dr. Michael Forman on board, we're elevating that commitment to new heights.”

About Sober On Demand:

Sober On Demand stands as a unique alternative to traditional addiction treatment and mental health services. It's a fully customized program, 100% confidential, discreet, and delivered on the client's terms and location, be it their home, office, hotel, tour bus, or beach house. Dr. Cali Estes shares,“Our Sober On Demand Program's high success rate lies in its tailored, client-centric approach, bringing the best services directly to your doorstep.”

Dr. Cali Estes:

Dr. Cali Estes, a sought-after transformational life coach, addiction coach, and wellness guru, expresses her mission,“After over 27 years helping high-achieving individuals get sober, I created a way to bring the best services directly to your doorstep. We offer unparalleled Compassionate Concierge Care for drugs, alcohol, sex addiction, gambling addiction, and many mental health issues. Let us calm your chaos.”

Geoff Shea:

Geoff Shea, a Nationally Certified Recovery Coach, offers holistic support for Substance Use Disorder. With 7-1⁄2 years of training, he tailors recovery plans using neuroplasticity and lifestyle changes. Geoff believes in family integration and employs a successful coaching style, ensuring effective, sustainable transformation. His approach, bridging the gap where traditional programs fall short, fosters personal connections and game-changing outcomes. If traditional methods haven't worked, Geoff Shea provides a fresh perspective and commitment to lasting change.

“As a professional recovery coach and companion as well as a person in long-term recovery myself, having the opportunity and privilege to work alongside the best in the business is truly an honor. There are many organizations claiming to provide“Sober Companion” services however, no other that actually certifies the coaches to perform the work,” Shea mentioned.

Shea continued,“Recovery Coaching and Companion roles are changing the lives of those we are trusted to partner up and sit alongside with. SOD is as serious with this responsibility as I am.”

Dr. Michael Forman, PhD DAOM:

Dr. Michael Forman, PhD, ScD, DAOM, is a trailblazer in Modern Functional Medicine, challenging traditional approaches. As the Medical Director at Total Health Restoration, he provides comprehensive consultations at no charge, prioritizing patient education on treatment options.

Dr. Forman's expertise extends to chronic diseases, addressing underlying causes and offering hope for effective resolution. With degrees in immunology and Oriental Medicine, he blends high-level knowledge with a compassionate touch. As a valedictorian graduate, he's studied under distinguished scientists, contributing to one of Florida's most successful functional and nutritional medicine practices. Dr. Forman's personalized approach has empowered patients to reverse diseases and reduce or eliminate medications.

Dr. Cali Estes, with her relentless commitment to transformative care, notes,“These additions to our team strengthen our ability to provide compassionate and effective support. Sober On Demand is not just a program; it's a pathway to reclaiming lives.”

