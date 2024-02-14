Jonathan Leonard Founder Of Leonard Financial Solutions, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Protected Income

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Jonathan Leonard discusses The Benefits of Protected Income Accounts

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

Protected income can be achieved through investments such as annuities. There are different types of annuities, including fixed index annuities and immediate annuities.

Fixed index annuities are a popular option for creating protected income. They offer a protected way to serve as a holding vessel for one's money.

The advantage of using annuities for protected income is their certainty and stability. Unlike other investments, annuities offer principal protection, guaranteeing the initial investment.

It's important to note that annuities may have associated charges, so carefully considering the terms and conditions before investing is essential. Working with a financial advisor can help individuals determine if annuities are suitable for their retirement income needs.

Jonathan Leonard discusses the importance of incorporating protected income strategies for retirees in the episode. They explain that protected income refers to investments or vehicles that guarantee and protect the principal amount. This is in contrast to investments like stocks and bonds, which lack principal protection and are subject to market risks. Overall, the episode emphasizes the importance of considering protected income strategies in retirement planning. Retirees can mitigate market risks by diversifying investments and including vehicles that offer principal protection.

Jonathan added:“I recommend“Accumulating Annuities,” which is a type of annuity product combining the stability of traditional annuities with the growth potential of index-tracking. What sets this product apart is its exceptional feature of no caps on indexes. This means that our clients can enjoy the full upside on the index gains, and in down years, your account gets credited zero and will stay at the same amount, protecting your principal. An additional feature that enhances the appeal of this product is its accessibility. Clients can access up to 10% of the account value without penalty for the contract's first ten years. This flexibility is rarely seen in other annuity products and underscores our commitment to catering to our client's needs. After ten years, our clients can move their money without any penalty or withdraw as much as they want. This flexibility provides unparalleled control over their investment, allowing them to make decisions that align with their financial goals and circumstances.”

Video Link:

About Jonathan Leonard

Jonathan founded Leonard Financial Solutions out of his strong desire to improve the lives of everyone he meets. For the majority of his career, Jonathan has worked for non-profit companies and in church ministry. Seeking a change of career while still passionate about helping people, Jonathan branched into the insurance and financial services industry to provide his clients with access to all of the best products available with holistic strategies to tie everything together into one comprehensive plan.

It is Jonathan's main focus to build his practice based off of honesty and integrity. He cares more about serving his clients' best interests rather than making a“sale.” If you have an existing policy or plan that already suits your needs, Jonathan will always let you know that you are in good hands. He prides himself on ensuring every client he meets finds value in investing their time with him.

Learn More:

Recent news and interviews:

Jonathan Leonard Discusses Longevity Risk:

Jonathan Leonard Discusses Market Risk:

Media Contact

Company Name: Marketing Huddle, LLC

Contact Person: Mike Saunders, MBA

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7202323112

Country: United States

Website:

