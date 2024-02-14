Unmasking The Invisible Threats: Dr. Ford’S “They Are Going To Kill Us All” Shakes Up The Medical World

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dr. Ford's new book, "They Are Going to Kill Us All: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You," exposes the hidden dangers posed by the corporate elite, linking modern health threats to various factors, including environmental toxins, controversial vaccines, and potential extraterrestrial influences. The book combines Dr. Ford's expertise in Anti-Aging Regenerative and Functional Medicine with a comprehensive overview of ancient and world medical history.

In a groundbreaking new release, Dr. Ford, a leading figure in Anti-Aging Regenerative and Functional Medicine, unveils a shocking exploration of modern threats to human health and longevity. His book, "They Are Going to Kill Us All: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You," is a compelling narrative that began as a medical autobiography and evolved into a comprehensive examination of contemporary health hazards.

Originally focusing on the impact of chemicals, toxins, and poisons on human metabolic and neurological functions, Dr. Ford utilized alternative and specialized lab tests to unravel the mysteries of individual nutritional needs and the effects of various environmental factors on health. As the work progressed, it grew to include a sweeping review of ancient and world medical history, offering a broader perspective on health and wellness.

With the addition of recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates's advocacy for experimental vaccines, and revelations regarding the United States Navy's tracking of UFOs, Dr. Ford poses provocative questions. Are these occurrences interconnected? Is there a history of extraterrestrial involvement in human conflicts, and could aliens be influencing current world events?

Dr. Ford's book is not just a catalog of concerns but also a guide to action. He offers practical advice on detoxification, avoiding toxins, and improving health through lifestyle choices and natural health supplements, such as vitamins and essential fatty acids. His methods promise a significant increase in lifespan, ranging from 15 to 25 years.

This is a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the complex interplay of modern health threats and seeking ways to protect and enhance their health in an increasingly complicated world.

"They Are Going to Kill Us All: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You" is available now on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , IngramSpark and ScriptorHouse .

About the Book

About the Author

Dr. Ford is a specialist in Anti-Aging Regenerative and Functional Medicine, holding an Advanced Fellowship Certification from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. He is dedicated to developing the ultimate Anti-Aging Plan, focusing on innovative approaches to health and wellness.

