Jessper Maquindang discusses solutions for maximizing team effectiveness as a competitive advantage for business success

Disengagement at work is a significant issue that can have detrimental effects on both employees and companies. Jessper Maquindang notes that at least 60% of employees are disengaged at work, resulting in decreased productivity, increased stress levels, and a decline in company profits.

When employees are disengaged, their motivation and commitment to their work decrease. This lack of motivation leads to decreased productivity as employees may not put in their best effort or fully focus on their tasks. Consequently, projects take longer to complete, and the quality of work suffers.

Moreover, disengagement contributes to higher stress levels among employees. When individuals are not engaged or interested in their work, they feel unfulfilled or bored, leading to frustration and stress. This negatively impacts their overall well-being and mental health, potentially resulting in burnout and decreased job satisfaction.

Furthermore, Jessper Maquindang suggests that disengagement also has financial implications for companies. When employees are not fully engaged, they may not be as invested in the organization's success. This lack of commitment leads to missed opportunities, decreased innovation, and a decline in customer satisfaction, ultimately decreasing company profits.

Lastly, Jessper Maquindang explained that providing weekly coaching sessions equips leaders and managers with the skills to better connect and empower their employees. Effective coaching creates a supportive and engaging work culture, where employees feel valued and motivated to perform at their best.

Anthony Banks, a financial services professional who has worked with Jessper Maquindang, shared:“Jessper has a proven ability to build leaders out of those to whom he is entrusted. He is beyond reliable, conscientious in all he does, and works well with anyone.”

Jessper added:“One of the solutions is to conduct monthly leadership development trainings to maximize your team's effectiveness.”

About Jessper Maquindang

Jessper Maquindang (pronounced MAWK-WIN-DANG) is the owner of FamiLEAD Management Consulting, which helps leaders and managers build stronger teams. With over 12 years of experience improving the effectiveness and productivity of many teams, including American Ring Travel and AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, he enjoys finding ways to inspire collaboration and camaraderie. Despite growing up with asthma, Jessper has become a 13-time marathon runner.

