Disney/Universal Luminary Mike West To Share Insights On Theme Park Innovation On Zeitgeist Design & Production’S “Spirit Of The Time Zoomcast”

Pasadena, CA - Mark your calendars for Friday, February 16th, from 3:00 to 4:30 PM EST (Noon to 1:30 PM PST), as the world's leading experiential design agency, Zeitgeist Design & Production, invites theme park industry icon Mike West aboard its time machine. With a career spanning four decades and over 80 themed entertainment projects for both Walt Disney Imagineering and Universal Creative, West's history, wisdom, and tales from the trenches are not to be missed.

“Mike West and I were both members of WDI's Show Writing department in the early 1990s,” says Spirit of the Time co-producer and co-host, Ryan Harmon.“Since that time, Mike has gone on to imagine, script, and creative direct some of the world's most memorable rides, shows and attractions. He's one of the few creatives who found success with both of the majors.”

The "Spirit of the Time Zoomcast" is a popular live monthly online video interview series that transports viewers and listeners“behind-the-themes” on a time travel journey through the career of an immersive entertainment industry icon. Harmon and co-producer/co-host Joe Lanzisero delve into crucial moments in each guest's life and career, attempting to uncover the mystery of what makes a guest experience both timely and timeless.

Join us as Mike West shares anecdotes, lessons learned, and advice for anyone looking to create a compelling guest experience. West has left an indelible mark on the industry, from Disney legends like "The ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter" to the upcoming Epic Universe theme park.

This captivating time travel adventure offers a rare opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from one of the industry's most accomplished visionaries, including the ability to ask questions in a live post flight Q&A.

Reserve a virtual seat on the event's Eventbrite page . For those unable to participate in the live Zoomcast, a recorded version of the show will be available on the Zeitgeist website and YouTube channel, as well as on all popular podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Viewing and listening are always free.

Founded in Pasadena, CA by 36-year location-based entertainment industry veteran Ryan Harmon in 2011, Zeitgeist Design & Production tells the tales of some of the world's most successful brands, intellectual properties, and historical accounts through the creation of UX-IRL - User eXperiences In Real Life. The company's projects include innovative immersive entertainment, brand experiences, experiential retail and marketing, interactive and multimedia experiences, and more. From the initial creative vision and strategy, to master planning and design, to turnkey production solutions, Zeitgeist Design + Production team members have conceived, designed, and built over $12 billion in successful and beloved guest experiences worldwide for clients including, Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Cruise Lines, Chimelong Group, Miral, Universal Creative, BBC Worldwide, Hersheypark, and many more.

For more information, please visit zeitgeist-usa .

