Greenway Carpet Cleaning Aims To Collect 1 Million Pop Tabs For Ronald Mcdonald House Charities In 2024

Las Vegas, Nevada - GreenWay Carpet Cleaning, a prominent Las Vegas-based carpet, tile, and upholstery cleaning company, is embarking on an ambitious campaign to collect 1 million pop tabs in 2024. This initiative is in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) of Greater Las Vegas, particularly to commemorate the launch of their new Mobile Dental Van Program.



Charlie King, the owner of GreenWay Carpet Cleaning and a dedicated community advocate from Summerlin, is leading this significant effort. "It's amazing what a small community can do; let's see what a big Las Vegas community can achieve this year together!" expressed King, who has been an integral part of the local business community for nearly two decades.

The collected pop tabs will be recycled, with the proceeds directly benefiting the Ronald McDonald House in Las Vegas, NV. This contribution aids families across Clark County in their most challenging times, supporting initiatives like the newly launched Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Dental Van Program, which provides essential dental care services to underserved children.

How to Contribute:

Residents of Las Vegas and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate by donating their collection of soda pop tabs. GreenWay Carpet Cleaning offers a convenient pick-up service, requiring no purchase-just a willing heart and a desire to support the local community. "To donate, which will mostly help single parents and out-on-their-luck Las Vegas children, simply call us with your location, and we will come pick up your collection," King stated, emphasizing the ease of contributing to this noble cause.

Incentive for Contributors:

In a gesture to further encourage donations, GreenWay Carpet Cleaning is offering a $20 discount on the next carpet, tile, or upholstery cleaning service for those who donate a minimum of 100 soda tabs by 2024. This offer is valid for jobs completed before January 1st, 2025, and is available to residents of Las Vegas, Summerlin, Henderson, and most of Clark County, NV.

About the Ronald McDonald House Charities®:

The Ronald McDonald House Charities® provides a home-away-from-home for families so they can stay close by their hospitalized child at little to no cost. The charity's programs aim to strengthen families during difficult times through compassionate care and vital resources. The pop tab collection drive is a simple yet impactful way to support these efforts, as recycling one pound of pop tabs can raise about 50 cents. Annually, such drives contribute between $5,000-$6,000 to the local Ronald McDonald House, showcasing the power of community support.

For more information on how to donate or to schedule a pick-up, please contact:

GreenWay Carpet Cleaning

Contact Information: Las Vegas Nevada business owner Charlie King

Website URL:

Support the cause and make a difference in the lives of children and families in need across Clark County.





