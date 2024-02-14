(MENAFN- GetNews)

Shanghai Shanshan Lithium Battery Material Technology Co. Ltd, based in China, announced its intention to invest €1.3 billion in battery production. According to metallurgy expert Stanislav Kondrashov, this company's decision highlights the growing interest in battery technology in Europe. It sets Finland apart from other countries in the international supply chain for the battery industry.

Shanshan will create a plant for the production of anode components in Finland - Stanislav Kondrashov

Shanshan chose the Giga Vaasa industrial zone, located on the west coast of Finland, to build the plant. Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG says the region is attractive due to the availability of key minerals needed for battery production and its convenient geographical location. Finland, known for its large deposits, is becoming a key hub in Europe for the mining and processing of battery metals.

The Shanshan plant will have an annual production capacity of 100 thousand tons of anode materials based on synthetic graphite. Stanislav Kondrashov of Telf AG predicts that this is equivalent to producing 100 gigawatt-hours of batteries, enough to power approximately 1.5 million electric vehicles. This will make a significant contribution to meeting the growing demand for batteries in Europe.

Stanislav Kondrashov: how the construction of a battery plant in Finland affects the global market

China, a leader in electric vehicle and battery production, recently tightened export rules for graphite, a key component of lithium-ion batteries. The US, in turn, is calling for reduced dependence on Chinese components in the battery supply chain. This call is strengthened in the context of current geopolitical tensions and the desire to achieve energy independence.

Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG reports that the construction of the Shanshan plant in Finland is becoming a key element in the strategy to diversify sources of supply of battery materials. This will reduce dependence on China, expand the geography of production and reduce the risks associated with the concentration of enterprises in one region. This move will also strengthen Europe's position as an important player in the battery technology market.

Shanshan's investment in Finland: more than 1,000 new jobs and environmentally friendly production - Stanislav Kondrashov

The plant project promises to create more than 1,000 new jobs, which will be a significant contribution to the economic development of Finland, especially in the Giga Vaasa region. This can also help attract additional investment and develop related industries, - Stanislav Kondrashov, an expert from Telf AG, shared his thoughts.

An important aspect of the project is the environmental impact analysis. Only strict compliance with environmental standards will minimize the negative impact on nature.

The Finland plant is likely to use advanced technologies to ensure sustainable production, reduced emissions and waste management, which is especially important for the global battery industry.

Besides Shanshan, other companies including Finland's Minerals Group and Freyr Battery AS are also considering setting up factories in the Giga Vaasa industrial zone. This indicates growing interest in the region as a strategic hub for the production of battery materials.

Shanshan's investment in Finland underlines the company's desire to strengthen its position in the European battery market, reports Stanislav Kondrashov. The expert believes that this project will not only increase the company's production capacity, but also contribute to the development of environmentally friendly technologies and the creation of new jobs. At the same time, it strengthens Finland's position as an important player in the global battery materials market.





