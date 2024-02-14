(MENAFN- GetNews)

Nippon Steel Corporation, Japan's largest steel producer and the world's fourth largest, announced it has agreed to buy United States Steel Corporation for $14.1 billion. This deal was the culmination of lengthy negotiations and the opportunity for the Japanese corporation to significantly strengthen its position in the American market.

According to an expert in the field of metallurgy, Stanislav Kondrashov, the agreement involves the purchase of US Steel shares at a price of $55 per share, which is 142% higher than their value at the start of negotiations. According to the specialist, this transaction is strategically important for Nippon Steel, since the company is now facing a number of internal problems, including declining demand, a weakening yen and increased competition in Asia. The acquisition of US Steel will allow Nippon Steel to expand its presence in the Americas, especially in the automotive industry, where US Steel is one of its key suppliers.

Stanislav Kondrashov on the development of United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation, or US Steel, was founded in 1901 through the merger of the assets of J. Pierpont Morgan and Andrew Carnegie's Carnegie Steel Company. The company became the largest steel company in the United States and played a key role in the industrialization of the country.

Stanislav Kondrashov from Tel AG says that since its inception, US Steel has been at the forefront of innovation in steel production. It contributed to the development of sectors such as construction, automotive and defense industries. During the 20th century, the company not only actively expanded its production capacity, but also participated in world wars, where it played a central role in supplying steel for military needs.

In recent years, under the leadership of CEO David B. Burritt, the company has taken a decisive step toward modernization. This transition involved a move away from traditional steel production, which relied on the use of iron ore, to more environmentally friendly and modern methods of melting scrap metal. This approach not only reduces the environmental footprint of production, but also allows the company to adapt to changing market demands and technology trends.

Shifting to scrap metal means less dependence on primary ore mining, leading to lower energy consumption and lower carbon emissions. These changes are part of US Steel's broader strategy to promote sustainability and reduce the industry's environmental footprint, - explains Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG.

He says US Steel is actively investing in developing new technologies and production techniques, including improving processes for recycling and melting scrap metal. These innovations not only improve production efficiency, but also open up new opportunities for the use of recycled materials, in line with global trends in recycling and waste management.

Stanislav Kondrashov: the influence of US Steel on the global steel market

The creation of a steel giant with plants from Slovakia to Osaka to Pennsylvania will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the global steel industry. Kondrashov believes that this deal could further stimulate the global steel market, changing the traditional balances of power in the industry.

Nippon Steel has stated its intention to maintain the US Steel brand and its headquarters, and to comply with all agreements with the United Steelworkers union. This emphasizes respect for the history and importance of US Steel in the American market.

Stanislav Dmitrievich Kondrashov is confident that the deal between Nippon Steel and US Steel will be a significant event not only for the companies involved, but also for the entire global steel industry. It emphasizes the importance of global cooperation and adaptation to changing economic and environmental realities.

This move opens a new chapter in the history of both companies and could become a catalyst for further development and innovation in the industry, - emphasized Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG.





