Raj & Elizabeth Beri Celebrate Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII Victory And Honor Norma Hunt’S Legacy

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Raj Beri and Elizabeth Beri with the Hunt Family. Raj & Elizabeth Beri congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl LVIII win and honor Norma Hunt's legacy. They also commend Travis Kelce for his exceptional performance and wish him future success.

In a heartfelt tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs' monumental Super Bowl LVIII victory, Raj and Elizabeth Beri, along with their associated companies, extend their warmest congratulations to the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs organization for securing their third Super Bowl title. This victory holds profound significance as it marks the team's first championship win following the passing of Norma Hunt, affectionately remembered as the First Lady of Football. The Beris, sharing a close bond with the Hunt family, honor Norma's memory and celebrate her enduring legacy within the football community.

The Beris' commendation also extends to their close friend, Travis Kelce, for his remarkable performance in the Super Bowl and for securing his third Super Bowl ring. Kelce's exceptional talent and dedication to the sport have not only contributed to this historic win but have also solidified his standing as one of the NFL's leading figures. Raj and Elizabeth Beri express their heartfelt admiration for Kelce's achievements and offer their best wishes for his continued success in the upcoming NFL season, both on and off the field.

As long standing supporters of the Kansas City Chiefs and the wider football community, Raj and Elizabeth Beri share in the joy and celebration of this significant achievement. They recognize the hard work, determination, and spirit of the entire Chiefs team, coaching staff, and the supportive fans who together made this victory possible.

In remembering Norma Hunt, the Beris acknowledge her immense contribution to the sport and her role in shaping the legacy of the Kansas City Chiefs. Her presence at every Super Bowl since its inception in 1967 until her passing is a testament to her love for the game and her unwavering support for the team. The Beris, along with the football community, mourn the loss of such an iconic figure but find solace in the Chiefs' triumphant win as a fitting tribute to her memory.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans celebrate this historic victory, Raj and Elizabeth Beri look forward to the continued success of the team and the lasting impact of Norma Hunt's legacy on the sport of football. They stand with the Chiefs in honoring the past while eagerly anticipating the future triumphs that lie ahead.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Raj Beri

Email: Send Email

City: Palm Beach

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website:

