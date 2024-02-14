Gillian Ashcroft: A Trailblazer In Children’S Care And Health & Social Care Training

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Recent accolades, including 'Best Social Care Training Specialists UK' and the 'Skills for Growth Award,' underscore Think Tank Academy's impact in the sector."Gillian Ashcroft, the visionary entrepreneur behind Exceptional Care and Think Tank Academy, is making waves in the realms of children's residential care and health and social care training. Her story, one of resilience, dedication, and transformative leadership, stands as an inspiring testament to positive change and excellence in the care sector.

Exceptional Care: Nurturing Lives, Transforming Futures

Exceptional Care, Gillian's brainchild, is more than a children's residential company. Providing crucial services for children aged 8 to 17 facing emotional and behavioural challenges, Exceptional Care offers a holistic approach to rebuilding young lives. Backed by a robust Clinical Therapeutic Team and a dedicated hierarchy of directors, service managers, and deputies, Exceptional Care is set to expand to 13 services by April 2023. Gillian's leadership fosters an environment where every team member plays a crucial role in creating a nurturing space for these children to thrive, setting a new standard for children's residential care.

Think Tank Academy: Pioneering Excellence in Training

Complementing her work with Exceptional Care, Gillian's vision extends to elevating the standards of health and social care training across the UK through Think Tank Academy. As one of the UK's leading training academies, Think Tank Academy offers a suite of 150 courses and qualifications, including e-learning and virtual classroom options. From traineeships and diplomas to apprenticeships ranging from Level 2 to Level 7, the academy covers a diverse range of qualifications, even extending into business courses.

A Trailblazer from a Young Age

Gillian Ashcroft's journey as a business owner began at the age of 17, marking the start of a remarkable career

characterised

by versatility and a relentless pursuit of meaningful outcomes. From public houses and restaurants to family entertainment centres and property companies, Gillian's entrepreneurial spirit led her to a unique place of purpose with the establishment of the children's residential company. Having won numerous awards for her dedicated work, Gillian's commitment to making

change is at the heart of everything she does. Her unique perspective as a residential care provider positions her as an advocate for transformation,

recognising

the flaws in existing processes and systems and actively working towards a brighter future.

Advocating for Change: A Meeting at the House of Parliament

Gillian's impact extends beyond the confines of her businesses. Her advocacy for change has garnered attention at the highest levels. In 2024, she plans to attend Parliament to engage with MPs and policymakers. This opportunity allows her to channel her passion for making a difference, particularly for individuals with backgrounds similar to her own upbringing. Her firsthand experience as a residential care provider gives Gillian an intimate understanding of the changes needed within existing systems. The failures she witnesses day in and day out fuel her determination to be a catalyst for positive change.

The Future of Exceptional Care and Think Tank Academy

As Gillian Ashcroft continues to break barriers and redefine success, the future holds exciting prospects for Exceptional Care and Think Tank Academy. Her unique approach to education and care stands as a testament to the power of compassion, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Gillian's journey is not just a personal achievement; it is an inspirational story of creating meaningful change in the lives of those she helps. Exceptional Care and Think Tank Academy are not just businesses; they are manifestations of a visionary leader's commitment to uplifting communities, empowering individuals, and shaping a brighter future for all. In celebrating Gillian Ashcroft's journey, we are reminded that even in the face of challenges, one person's dedication can spark a chain reaction of transformation. As we look towards the future, inspired by her

story, we see the potential for positive change in every corner of the care sector. Gillian Ashcroft is not just a business owner; she is a force for good, an advocate for change, and a beacon of hope in the world of care provision and training.

About Gillian Ashcroft:

Gillian Ashcroft is the Founder and CEO of Exceptional Care and Think Tank Academy, renowned for her trailblazing efforts in children's residential care and health and social care training. With a wealth of entrepreneurial experience and a commitment to making a positive impact, Gillian continues to be a driving force for positive change in the care sector.

