Paramount Stairlifts: Elevating Independence With Reconditioned Stairlifts

"At Paramount Stairlifts, we believe in not just providing a product but delivering a lifeline to those seeking independence in their homes. Our reconditioned stairlifts offer a cost-effective and reliable solution."

Yorkshire - 13 Feb, 2024 - Paramount Stairlifts, a distinguished independent stairlift supplier, takes pride in its commitment to restoring independence at home through the provision of reconditioned curved and straight stairlifts. As part of the Which Trusted Trader group, Paramount Stairlifts maintains the highest work standards, reflected in an outstanding 83% customer satisfaction rating, surpassing the major manufacturers' average of 71%.

Why Paramount Stairlifts Stands Out

Highest Work Standards : As a member of the Which Trusted Trader group, Paramount Stairlifts upholds exemplary work standards, ensuring customer satisfaction is paramount.

Independent Advantage : Independent stairlift companies, like Paramount Stairlifts, outperformed major manufacturers with an impressive 83% overall satisfaction score.

Five-Star Google and Which Reviews : Paramount Stairlifts boasts five-star reviews on both Google and Which platforms, showcasing the positive experiences of satisfied customers.

Nationwide Accessibility : Paramount Stairlifts installs hundreds of

Reconditioned Stairlifts Straight monthly nationwide, with some lifts fitted as quickly as the next day.

“The satisfaction reflected in the Which Trusted Trader ratings and our five-star Google and Which reviews is a testament to our unwavering commitment to customer well-being. Improving the quality of life for individuals and families is at the heart of what we do, and it drives us to continually exceed expectations."

Paramount Stairlifts remains dedicated to being a trusted partner in enhancing mobility and independence for its valued customers.

Customer Testimonial - Susan Jackson, Birmingham:

"We contacted Paramount Stairlifts because my mother had fallen on the stairs twice in the last week, and we needed something sorted as quickly as possible. Scott arranged for a visit the same day, we agreed a price that was very competitive given we had two bends in her stairs. The stairlift was installed in 7 days, and my mother couldn't be happier. We can't thank the team enough. Thank you."

Media Contact

Company Name: Paramount Stairlifts

Contact Person: Scott Everard

Email: Send Email

Phone: 0800 0996568

Address: 7 Berry Close Shipley

City: Bradford

Country: United Kingdom

Website:

