Yucaipa Personal Injury Attorney Posts Track Record With Hundreds Of Satisfied Clients

team is committed to excellently representing injured people. There are 100s of clients that have been helped since 2013 with professionalism, knowledgeable counsel, and proven results. The Yucaipa-based law group serves San Bernardino and the surrounding area. The principal attorney is recognized in Southern California for exceptional client service. Christopher Markarian received recognition from the American Institute of American Attorneys as one of the top ten attorneys offering exceptional client service.

The firm doesn't believe in a cookie-cutter approach to its cases. Each situation is unique, and the team prepares thoroughly to present the most robust case possible for each client. The diligence of preparation prepares the attorneys for the possibility of litigation and demonstrates to the other side that Markarian Law Group is prepared to fight for the client's rights. Preparing to try a case is the best way to resolve it, even if a trial is never necessary.

Although many personal injury cases are settled before the trial, some must be taken before a judge and jury. Whether the attorneys are handling a claim resulting from a car, motorcycle, bus, or truck accident or taking care of a wrongful death claim from a work-related construction accident, every case the team handles receives full attention, and each client receives personalized service.

Additional details are available at

There are several types of personal injury cases handled by the practice, including defective product injuries, vehicular accidents, slip and fall accidents, wrongful death, and other personal injury events. Victims of accidents or family members who have wrongful deaths can contact the Markarian Law Group for an aggressive approach and compassionate representation. The legal team will help clients to seek the restitution they deserve from the at-fault party. The lawyers can be trusted to represent significant catastrophes and minor accidents, including faulty products, vehicles, and falls.

The Markarian Law Group is a well-respected injury attorney firm in the Inland Empire. Chris Markarian specializes in personal injury clients; he is dedicated to providing professional representation to the Inland Empire through education and professional services. Accidents can happen frequently, and sometimes, they are due to the fault of other persons or organizations. The attorneys are knowledgeable about the level of compensation clients are entitled to. Each injury attorney from the legal practice has the experience to help build the case, discuss possible outcomes with the clients, and handle legal battles.

Whether the client has an injury from a defective product or needs a catastrophic injury attorney, the attorneys at the Markarian Law Group can save time and hassle. Legal services for Spanish, English, Arabic, and Armenian-speaking clientele are available. The attorneys will do everything possible to help clients obtain their due financial compensation.

Lead attorney Christopher was born and raised in the Middle East. He studied at the Armenian Seminary in Lebanon before arriving as a refugee in the United States in 1998. In the US, Chris worked at a financial institution until 9/11, an event that altered the course of his life and made him decide to enlist in the U.S. Navy. He served for six years on active duty as an electrical engineer, and then as a cryptologist, he enlisted in the California National Guard as an interrogator for three years. He finished law school and gained further experience before launching his firm in 2013.

Markarian Law Group was launched in 2013, focusing on personal injury cases. The experienced attorneys have more than half a century of combined experience. They prepare customized case strategies for each client.

