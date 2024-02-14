Criminal Defense Attorneys Defend Clients’ Legal Rights, Freedom, And Reputation

(MENAFN- GetNews) The Collin County criminal defense attorneys of Rosenthal Kalabus & Therrian are available to defend clients' reputations, rights, and freedom. Clients under investigation or charged with a crime can choose a law firm that has successfully represented others in the community.

Rosenthal Kalabus & Therrian is pleased to report that criminal defense attorneys focus their practice on defending clients' legal rights, freedom, and reputation. Experienced attorneys can provide legal counsel if an individual or loved one is under investigation or charged with a crime. Experienced attorneys can take steps to protect the client's freedom. Clients undertaking a significant legal battle deserve a competent, knowledgeable, and dedicated law firm. The criminal defense legal team at Rosenthal Kalabus & Therrian has earned a reputation for success. The firm has the resources to give the case the immediate attention it requires.

The Collin County juvenile defense lawyers know that a son or daughter charged with criminal activity in the juvenile system requires consultation with a knowledgeable and compassionate juvenile defense attorney. The juvenile system is fortunately set up with the belief that children can reform. Unfortunately, even a juvenile record can have consequences that follow a youngster for a long time. It can affect their ability to seek employment or higher education. Having an experienced attorney advocating for a juvenile's interests can reduce the chances that they face more severe penalties for the charges. Some of the penalties include transfer to the adult criminal justice system. An attorney can help dismiss or reduce the charges against the son or daughter.

For a child charged with activities that, if committed by an adult, would constitute a crime, the family is best served to engage the services of a dedicated, compassionate, experienced juvenile defense lawyer. A juvenile defense lawyer can help walk the client's family through the juvenile process, laying out the daughter or son's rights and options as they face their charges. At the outset, if the allegations are significant enough to convince the prosecutor requesting to transfer the case to the adult justice system, a juvenile defense lawyer can fight against that motion to ensure that the youngster does not face more severe penalties from being tried as an adult.

A juvenile defense attorney can help ensure the youngster obtains the best outcome for their legal charges. A lawyer will investigate the circumstances and facts underlying the charges to build viable legal defenses to the criminal charges, such as checking the sufficiency of the prosecution's evidence or that the government's evidence was obtained in violation of the client's rights.



A juvenile defense lawyer can obtain a dismissal or reduction in the charges if possible. If contesting the juvenile's charges is in the juvenile's best interest, a juvenile defense attorney can help the family navigate the complex court system to preserve the youngster's rights during the criminal justice legal process. An experienced defense attorney can craft a persuasive defense to either dismiss the charges or, if the youngster is charged with the commission of an offense, to obtain a disposition of probation or the least severe sentence possible.

Parents' primary concern is their children's welfare, safety, and health, but even the children of the most dedicated parents can get in trouble with the law. Juveniles may not have the proper respect and judgment for the law. This could result in the youngsters committing acts that could be charged as crimes if the offender were an adult.

Rosenthal Kalabus & Therrian offers the resources and skills to provide a defense for juvenile and adult clients facing charges from DWI and drug possession to burglary and assault. There is no case, big or small, that the attorneys can't handle. The Rosenthal Kalabus & Therrian team is proud to serve clients from McKinney and Plano, TX, as well as the surrounding areas.



