Li3 Group: Pioneering The Digitization Of Battery Metal Mining Projects And Beyond

(MENAFN- GetNews) Boca Raton, Florida USA - Li3 Group, Inc. (“Li3”) said today it has achieved a significant milestone in its bid to become the first company to create a Proprietary Platform that offers Asset-Backed Digitized Tokens for Battery Metal and Rare Earth Mining Projects (BMX Platform).

Batteries are the core of modern life and are increasingly necessary for the shift to EV's, cleaner energy and decarbonization. But for something so vital, most of today's popular batteries rely on metals that are not widely available.

Global battery and minerals supply chains need to expand ten-fold to meet projected critical minerals needs by 2030, a report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has found. In addition, Benchmark Minerals predicts about 384 new mines need to be built to meet this growing demand.







Access to the capital needed to develop these new mines, expand existing operations, or implement new technologies that increase production or reduce environmental impacts is currently a challenge for the mining industry, including the battery metal mining sector.



For example, traditional debt-equity funding markets either dilute a mining company's equity position or are based on a fixed commitment structure, which can be problematic especially in a downturned commodity market.

According to McKinsey, alternative financing structures for mining companies

represent about $800 billion in new opportunities over the next ten years.

The rise of blockchain and digital financing structures will have profound implications for the mining and metals industry. Imagine the powerful combination of solid mining assets underpinning Tokens as an important steppingstone into broader acceptance.

Thus, the BMX Platform is designed to provide the necessary ecosystem that brings together mining companies that require capital and investors that are interested in funding these projects via digitizing Real-World Assets (DigitizeRWA).

The BMX Platform is based on proven blockchain and smart contract technology that provides the necessary transparency, automation, security, regulatory compliance, and liquidity that investors demand.

Over the last year, Li3 has been working diligently to complete their BMX Platform and anticipate having a Beta version available before the end of Q2, 2024.

