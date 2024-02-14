Australian Standards Advocate Biannual Fire Extinguisher Testing

(MENAFN- GetNews) Recognised fire protection service, Majestic Fire, highlights the importance of routine fire extinguisher inspections for optimal safety all year round.

Sydney, NSW - February 13, 2024 - One of the leading fire extinguisher services in Sydney , Majestic Fire underscores the critical importance of adhering to Australian Standards AS1851, which mandates the biannual testing of fire extinguishers. As a leading advocate for fire safety, Majestic Fire is urging businesses and individuals alike to prioritize the regular testing and maintenance of fire extinguishers to ensure optimal functionality when it matters most.







Australian Standards AS1851 stipulates that fire extinguishers must undergo testing every six months to guarantee their reliability in emergency situations. This standard is designed to safeguard lives, protect property, and mitigate the devastating impact of fires. By adhering to these guidelines, businesses and individuals can significantly enhance their preparedness and contribute to a safer community.

"Fire safety is a shared responsibility, and regular testing of fire extinguishers is a crucial element of that commitment," says a Spokesperson at Majestic Fire. "We strongly encourage businesses, institutions, and homeowners to prioritize the biannual testing of their fire extinguishers. This not only ensures compliance with Australian Standards but also provides peace of mind, knowing that you are equipped to handle a fire emergency effectively."

Majestic Fire offers comprehensive fire protection services in Sydney , conducted by certified professionals with extensive expertise in fire safety. The company's commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with Australian Standards, guaranteeing that clients receive services that meet and exceed regulatory requirements.

By championing the cause of regular fire extinguisher testing and fire inspection in Sydney , Majestic Fire aims to create a safer environment for everyone. The company invites businesses and individuals to partner in this crucial endeavour, demonstrating a shared commitment to fire safety and emergency preparedness.

For more information about fire extinguisher testing services or to obtain the Annual Fire Safety Statement in Sydney , businesses shall contact the company through their official website.

About Company:

Majestic Fire Protection is a Sydney based Fire Protection Supplier, Installation and Maintenance service specializing in sales, installation, maintenance and servicing of fire protection equipment, system design and repair.

