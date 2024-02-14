The Development Board Created With Chinese Chips Has Attracted Widespread Attention From Developer Communities In Russia And Beyond

(MENAFN- GetNews) The Milk-V Duo is a development board built with Chinese chips, capable of running both LINUX and RTOS operating systems. Since the start of the initial trial activity, we have received nearly a hundred pieces of feedback on the Milk-V Duo. Developers have been exploring various uses of the Milk-V Duo, including TPU algorithm porting and application, compilation environment setup, basic software porting, and benchmark testing.

The Milk-V Duo provides a reliable, low-cost, and powerful platform for professionals, industrial OEM companies, IoT enthusiasts, amateur hobbyists, DIYers, and creators. In this round of trial feedback, the open-source community has produced many excellent development cases, demonstrating the limitless creativity of enthusiasts and further enriching the ecosystem of the Milk-V Duo.

The Milk-V Duo has already garnered widespread attention from developer communities in places like Russia, contributing many development cases. The open-source community will create even more possibilities based on the Milk-V Duo!

