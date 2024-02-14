The Development Board Created With Chinese Chips Has Attracted Widespread Attention From Developer Communities In Russia And Beyond

(MENAFN- GetNews) The Milk-V Duo is a development board built with Chinese chips, capable of running both LINUX and RTOS operating systems. Since the start of the initial trial activity, we have received nearly a hundred pieces of feedback on the Milk-V Duo. Developers have been exploring various uses of the Milk-V Duo, including TPU algorithm porting and application, compilation environment setup, basic software porting, and benchmark testing.
The Milk-V Duo provides a reliable, low-cost, and powerful platform for professionals, industrial OEM companies, IoT enthusiasts, amateur hobbyists, DIYers, and creators. In this round of trial feedback, the open-source community has produced many excellent development cases, demonstrating the limitless creativity of enthusiasts and further enriching the ecosystem of the Milk-V Duo.
The Milk-V Duo has already garnered widespread attention from developer communities in places like Russia, contributing many development cases. The open-source community will create even more possibilities based on the Milk-V Duo!
Media Contact
Company Name: Xiamen Sophgo Technologies Ltd.
Contact Person: Fei Wang
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18751893863
Country: China
Website:
MENAFN14022024003238003268ID1107849669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.