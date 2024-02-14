Linus Tech Tips Reviews SOPHGO’S Ecosystem Product Pioneer Box, With Tens Of Thousands Of Viewers From Russia Tuning In

(MENAFN- GetNews) Linus Tech Tips (LTT), a technology and hardware-focused YouTube channel, was founded by Linus Sebastian in 2008 and boasts over 20 million followers across the internet. Linus Sebastian, a Canadian tech host and YouTuber, is widely recognized for his in-depth knowledge of hardware and technology. Recently, the channel reviewed the Pioneer Box based on the SG2042 chip.

Linus Sebastian conducted stability and fluidity assessment tests of application software including Firefox, LibreOffice, and the shooting game OpenArena under the Fedora 38 operating system. In OpenArena, the entire workstation maintained a smooth operation of 40fps to 50fps while keeping power consumption at 90W. Following that, Linus Sebastian replaced the R5 230 with an RX580, achieving an even more outstanding experience in several high-fidelity, large-scale games.

The video has caused a significant stir on YouTube, with tens of thousands of viewers from the Russian region alone!

