IAM Love Builders Signs Television Contract With Zondra TV

(MENAFN- GetNews) Denver, CO, USA - February 13, 2024 - IAM Love Builders is pleased to announce signing a television contract with Zondra TV, a prominent multi-media platform company with a potential reach of over 350 million viewers and users. This strategic partnership will significantly expand IAM Love Builders' presence on national and international streaming platforms.

IAM Love Builders, founded by Casper & Cheryl Stockham, is a Denver-based company specializing in Christian broadcasting, producing, workshop facilitation, and coaching. Both Casper and Cheryl are experienced leaders in "PREP" and "With In Our Reach" workshops, demonstrating their commitment to fostering healthy relationships.

"We are passionate about assisting and encouraging married couples, exemplified by our ongoing facilitation of married couple's groups all across platforms. Additionally, we offer personalized one-on-one mentoring, including online mentoring when necessary," states Cheryl Stockham.

IAM Love Builders aims to deliver top-tier broadcasting, production, facilitation, and coaching services, ensuring individuals of all faiths and backgrounds achieve robust relationships built on love. The company plans to expand its reach by offering TV programs, teaching courses, workshops, and retreats for married couples worldwide.

IAM Love Builders will be broadcast on the following networks:

Radio

. Fridays at 7 PM CST, 8 PM EST and 5 PM PST on The Resilient Christian Radio Network

Television

. Thursdays at 6 PM CST, 7 PM EST and 4 PM PST on Christendom TV

. Weekdays at 7 PM CST, 8 PM EST and 5 PM PST on Valuable Television Network

. Weekdays at 6 PM CST, 7 PM EST and 4 PM PST on Urban Core Television Network

For updates or more information, visit them online at . You can also follow IamLoveBuilders on social media for the latest news and Facebook announcements for their business and podcast . Additionally, they can be followed on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and Rumble .

About IAM Love Builders

IAM Love Builders is connecting with kingdom ambassadors worldwide. Together with their sponsors and partners, they are currently building out Phases I, II, and III of their vision of developing a "Kingdom Campus" with a Media, Ministry, and Training Center. They are founded by Christian broadcasters, producers, and marriage coaches, Casper and Cheryl Stockham.

For 14 years, Casper served in the U.S. Air Force. For over 30 years, he has conducted personal and professional development seminars and training. Cheryl has 30 years of experience developing training curricula with human resources teams and couples. In April 2004, Cheryl was ordained to prophetic ministry. Casper and Cheryl are trained leaders in "PREP" and "With In Our Reach" workshops. The Stockhams live in Denver, CO with their daughter.

Learn more at .

