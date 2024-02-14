Treatmywrinkles Bournemouth Expands Services To Include Nose Fillers, Lip Fillers, Cheek Fillers, Profhilo And Microneedling

(MENAFN- GetNews) Bournemouth, UK - February 13, 2024 - In a move to enhance its comprehensive range of aesthetic services, TreatMyWrinkles Bournemouth proudly announces the expansion of its offerings to include a variety of new treatments. The renowned aesthetic clinic, known for its commitment to providing top-notch skincare solutions, will now cater to a wider range of client needs with the introduction of nose fillers, lip fillers, cheek fillers, Profhilo, and microneedling.

The decision to expand the service portfolio aligns with TreatMyWrinkles Bournemouth's dedication to staying at the forefront of the aesthetics industry, offering the latest and most advanced treatments to its valued clientele.

New Additions to TreatMyWrinkles Bournemouth's Services:

Nose Fillers: Enhance facial harmony and balance by refining the shape and symmetry of the nose through the skilled application of dermal fillers.

Lip Fillers: Achieve plump, well-defined lips with customized lip filler treatments designed to enhance natural beauty and create a youthful appearance.

Cheek Fillers: Restore volume to the cheeks and lift sagging skin, resulting in a rejuvenated and more youthful contour.

Profhilo: Experience the transformative effects of Profhilo, a unique bio-remodeling treatment that stimulates collagen and elastin production for firmer, more radiant skin.

Microneedling: Harness the power of microneedles to stimulate the skin's natural healing process, promoting collagen production and improving overall skin texture.

The expansion represents TreatMyWrinkles Bournemouth's ongoing commitment to providing a holistic approach to aesthetic care. The clinic's team of experienced practitioners ensures that every client receives personalized attention and tailored treatments to achieve their desired outcomes.

For those seeking the latest advancements in aesthetic treatments, TreatMyWrinkles Bournemouth is the go-to destination. The expanded services are now available for booking, and clients can schedule consultations to explore the options best suited to their individual needs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Timothy McConnor

012 0298 5295

About TreatMyWrinkles Bournemouth

TreatMyWrinkles Bournemouth is a leading aesthetic clinic dedicated to providing high-quality skincare solutions. With a team of skilled practitioners and a commitment to staying at the forefront of the aesthetics industry, TreatMyWrinkles Bournemouth offers a comprehensive range of treatments tailored to enhance natural beauty and boost confidence.

TreatMyWrinkles Bournemouth - Botulinum & Dermal Filler Experts

Gervis Place

Bournemouth

BH1 2AF

Phone: 012 0298 5295

Website:

