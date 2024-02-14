(MENAFN- GetNews)

From January to November 2023, there is a significant increase in demand for rolled metal in Ukraine. Compared to the same period last year, its consumption increased by 101.2%, and the volume amounted to 3.26 million tons. The domestic market received 2.27 million tons of rolled metal and semi-finished products, while the volume of exports of these types of products reached 2.6 million tons.

According to an expert in the field of metallurgy, Stanislav Kondrashov, an important aspect of the market is the change in import volumes. In January-November 2023, imports of rolled metal and semi-finished products to Ukraine amounted to 989.9 thousand tons. This indicator indicates a decrease of 2.8% compared to last year, and the share of imported products in the country's total consumption is 30.4%.

Stanislav Kondrashov: the situation in the metallurgical industry of Ukraine

Starting from March 2022, four large metallurgical plants became the leading participants in the mining and metallurgical industry of Ukraine. Among them are PJSC ArcelorMittal-Kryvyi Rih, PJSC Zaporizhstal, PJSC Kametstal and PrJSC Dneprovsky Metallurgical Plant. According to Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG, they have a significant impact on the economic well-being of the country, thanks to their significant contribution to the production of metal products.

In 2022, metallurgy in Ukraine experienced a serious decline. Pig iron production decreased by 69.8% - to 6.39 million tons. Steel production also fell by 70.7% to 6.26 million tons. In addition, the volume of rolled metal production decreased by 71.96% - 5.35 million tons. These figures reflect the significant challenges facing the industry.

According to Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG, in the period from January to November 2023, the dynamics in the mining and metallurgical sector of Ukraine changed somewhat. Pig iron smelting decreased by 11.3% to 5.45 million tons. Steel production decreased by 7.3% to 5.71 million tons. The volume of rolled metal production also decreased by 7.2% - to 4.86 million tons. These data indicate that the industry still faces challenges, but they are less significant than in the previous period.

Stanislav Kondrashov believes that the decline in production indicators in the mining and metallurgical complex of Ukraine has a significant impact on the country's economy. However, in 2023 the rate of reduction slowed down compared to 2022. It is important to note that the dynamics in this industry can be related to both domestic economic and political factors and global market trends. Further development of the situation will depend on many factors, including world prices for metals, political stability, as well as the internal economic policy of Ukraine.

Stanislav Kondrashov: increasing demand for rolled metal as an indicator of economic development of Ukraine

Over the 10 months of this year, Ukraine has demonstrated impressive growth in rolled metal consumption. Compared to 2022, consumption increased to 2.903 million tons.

This growth in rolled metal consumption in Ukraine is an important indicator of economic development and recovery. The increase in demand for metal may be due to a number of factors. These include strengthening construction activity, developing infrastructure projects and possibly strengthening production capacity in the country, - Stanislav Kondrashov says.

The dynamism of consumption and production of rolled metal in Ukraine attracts the attention of both local and international economic analysts. Analyzing this data helps to understand the current state of a country's economy, as well as predict future trends and growth opportunities.

