Legal Tax Defense Attorneys Provide Tax Debt Relief For Divorced Couple

(MENAFN- GetNews) Empowering Financial Freedom or Divorced Individuals Through the IRS Innocent Spouse Program.

In the midst of navigating the emotional and logistical complexities of divorce, dealing with joint tax liabilities can add an unexpected burden.

Legal Tax Defense , a premier tax defense firm, offers a beacon of hope for those facing such challenges through the IRS Innocent Spouse Program. This program provides crucial relief for individuals unfairly held responsible for tax liabilities incurred due to the actions or omissions of their spouse.

"The IRS Innocent Spouse Program is a vital lifeline for many of our clients going through a divorce," says Jason Delatorre, CFO of Legal Tax Defense. "It acknowledges that not all partners are aware of their spouse's tax decisions and should not be penalized for mistakes they did not commit.”

To be eligible for the Innocent Spouse Program, a spouse must demonstrate that mistakes made by the other spouse on a joint tax return led to understatements in taxes, without the filing spouse's knowledge. Legal Tax Defense's skilled IRS Tax Attorneys expertly guide individuals through this process, offering targeted

tax debt help .

"Divorce complicates tax matters, especially when tax liens are involved," adds Robert Cohen, an attorney with Legal Tax Defense. "Our role is to protect your assets and negotiate with the IRS, making sure your financial future is secure.”

Legal Tax Defense specializes in both preparing compelling applications for the

Innocent Spouse Program

and handling tax lien disputes, ensuring that clients receive comprehensive support. Their services are designed to resolve tax issues efficiently, providing peace of mind during difficult times.

Contacting Legal Tax Defense is the first step towards obtaining assistance for individuals burdened with the daunting task of managing tax obligations following a divorce. Their dedicated team is committed to safeguarding clients' rights and helping them achieve a just and fair resolution, guided by experienced

IRS Tax Attorneys

and Tax Lien Attorneys.

About Legal Tax Defense, Inc.

Based in Santa Ana, California, Legal Tax Defense, Inc. specializes in resolving tax issues, including the IRS Innocent Spouse Program and tax debt relief. Their experienced IRS Tax Attorneys and Tax Lien Attorneys are committed to delivering top-tier legal support for those facing tax challenges.

