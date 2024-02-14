Volcano X Released Its Report On Bitcoin Value

(MENAFN- GetNews) Recently, Volcano X released its report of Bitcoin value, highlighting

its intensified role as not just a digital equivalent to gold but as an emerging cornerstone of the broader economy.

About the market value

Despite Bitcoin's burgeoning market capitalization-a figure hovering around $500 billion-this is dwarfed by the monolithic investment in gold, valued at approximately $13 trillion. Such disparity illuminates the untapped potential for Bitcoin to burgeon as a digital store of value in our increasingly cashless society.

Bitcoin: More Than Just The New Gold

Often touted as 'digital gold', Bitcoin was envisioned by its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, as a scarce digital resource capable of being "transported over a communications channel. However, Volcano X discerns that Bitcoin's relevance has pivoted beyond mere asset speculation. With global economies facing persistent inflation and financial instabilities, Bitcoin shines as an asset class offering a hedge against real-value erosion-an attribute historically dominated by gold (Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 1: Bitcoin still small compared to investment gold market

The Lightning Network: Bitcoin's Gateway to Everyday Transactions

While Bitcoin's initial ambition was to operate as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, it faced hurdles with volatility and transaction costs. However, with innovative solutions like the Lightning Network paving the way for instantaneous, low-fee transactions, Bitcoin is positioning itself as a formidable medium of exchange, particularly in regions where traditional financial infrastructure is either lacking or compromised (Exhibit 2). Volcano X lauds this protocol as a breakthrough that aligns with our vision of a frictionless, decentralized financial ecosystem.

Exhibit 2:

Lightning Network development improves prospects for transaction use case

Bitcoin As A Settlement Layer: Embracing NFTs and Smart Contracts

Recent technological strides have seen Bitcoin expand its utility further. Initiatives such as Ordinals and Stacks have injected life into non-fungible tokens and smart contracts on the Bitcoin blockchain, catalyzing new avenues for commerce and creativity (Exhibit 3). These advancements are not mere novelties; they represent significant steps forward in Bitcoin's journey towards a multifunctional blockchain platform.

Exhibit 3:

NFTs on Bitcoin May be Here to Stay via Ordinals

Forecasting Bitcoin's Trajectory in a Competitive Landscape

Volcano X has outlined

a robust trajectory for Bitcoin as it continues to secure its status as both a store of value and a medium of exchange, potentially capturing an even more significant share of the investment sphere currently dominated by gold. With ongoing adoption and development, Bitcoin's narrative is evolving from an alternative investment to a multi-layered economic tool.

“Our projections remain cautious yet optimistic, considering the complex nature of cryptocurrency markets and the fierce competition within them. Nevertheless, we believe in the transformative power of Bitcoin and its capacity to redefine existing economic paradigms.”

