British politicians embrace trade co-operation to achieve economic growth

(MENAFN) In the early weeks of the year, British politicians have taken significant strides to mend the relationship with the business sector, signaling a newfound appreciation for its role in driving economic growth. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak introduced a new business advisory council, complemented by Sir Keir Starmer's initiative to convene a forum of 400 UK businesses, reflecting a desire for closer collaboration with the Labour Party.



These recent overtures towards businesses mark a positive departure from previous attitudes, which often veered towards suspicion and even hostility. There was a prevailing sentiment that viewed businesses as contributors to economic woes rather than as potential partners in fostering growth. However, it's now acknowledged that businesses occupy a dual role—they can be both part of the problem and part of the solution.



Sustainable economic growth hinges on two main factors: expanding the workforce and improving productivity. Following the global financial crisis, the UK experienced a slowdown in productivity growth, falling below pre-crisis levels. The onset of the pandemic exacerbated this trend, with the UK workforce shrinking by nearly half a million individuals, particularly impacting the elderly demographic. Consequently, both engines of growth—workforce expansion and productivity enhancement—encountered significant hurdles.



The macroeconomic repercussions of these challenges are palpable, with stagnant productivity manifesting in a lack of real wage growth. Many workers find themselves economically worse off today compared to 2007, despite the existence of over a million job vacancies across various sectors. This stagnation in productivity not only affects individual livelihoods but also poses broader implications for the overall health of the UK economy.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107849617