Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Updates : To Reach $4.73 Billion By 2030 | CAGR Of 5.8% From 2021 To 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market generated $3.04 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $4.73 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is being propelled by a surge in infectious diseases, coupled with frequent epidemics and pandemics. Furthermore, increased adoption of antimicrobial susceptibility testing and advancements in both manual and automated product development are significant driving forces behind this market's growth.

In 2020, North America held the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, accounting for over two-fifths of the total share. It is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Market Players

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

Biomerieux SA,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Bruker,

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

HiMedia Laboratories,

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma),

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented based on method type, product type, end-user, and region.

In terms of product type, the manual products segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for over half of the total share. It is expected to continue leading during the forecast period. Conversely, the automated products segment is projected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product type, the manual segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of method type, the disk diffusion segment dominated the market in 2020

Depending on end user, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

