Date Night Hairdos To Up Your Glam Game

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANSlife) It's time to plan the perfect date night. Looking your best for that special someone is undoubtedly on the agenda and the quickest way to add a touch of glam to your date night look is by picking the right hairstyle. Here are some trendy yet easy hairdos along with hair styling tips to assist you in creating the perfect look for your Valentine.

Glam hairstyles for the ladies:

Perfecting the trending Bow Ponytail for your Valentine's date night is as easy as these steps. Start by using a hair serum to detangle your hair. Then, taking a section of your hair from either side that's just above your ears, tie a half-up ponytail at the back of your head. Next, tug out a small bun and split it in the middle. You can use bobby pins to secure it in place. To complete the bow, take a small section from below and wrap it through the middle.

The trending Fishtail Braids are perfect for a dreamy date look. Start by applying 1-2 pumps of an anti-frizz hair serum along the length of your hair. This will act as a primer for easy hair styling. Then, taking a small section of hair from either side, twist and tie it at the back into a ponytail. Turn the ponytail inwards, adding some twists. Repeat the same for two more ponytails, one below the other. Lastly, fasten the remaining hair with a low ponytail and accessorize as you desire.

A sleek Low Bun is a great go-to look if you need to run straight from work to your romantic dinner date. Start by tying a low tight ponytail. Next, divide the ponytail into equal halves and tightly wrap the right over the left, repeating this till the bottom. Lastly, twist this braid up to create a tight low bun, securing it with a hair tie and some bobby pins. For an ultra-glossy finish, apply an anti-frizz hair serum on the braid and the rest of your hair to tame any flyaways.

Gentleman Glam hairstyles:

For a romantic candlelight dinner, go for the slick side part, and start by applying a quarter-size hair styling gel all over your hair. Then making a side partition, push your hair diagonally backward and flatten the rest on the sides. To complete this look, you can make the fringes fall on the sides.

When it comes to setting your vibe on Valentine's Day you can always fall back on 'The Quiff'. All you have to do is take a coin size of the matte wax and rub it between your palms. Start applying from back to front and then gently sculpt the quiff with your fingers in an upward direction.

To ace the perfect look for a dreamy date night under the stars you can try the suave slick back look, just mix and apply a hair styling gel all over your hair. Then, flatten the hair on your sides and back. The last step, pull your top hair and push it backward to achieve that flawless sleek finish.

